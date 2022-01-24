Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 351M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Thousands march in Washington DC against vaccine mandates and also to spread disinformation about the Covid vaccine. (AP)

Monday, January 24, 2022

Anti-vaxxer invoke Holocaust, Nuremberg Trials in Washington vaccine mandate rally

Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for "freedom," several thousand people have demonstrated in Washington DC against what some described as the "tyranny" of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States.

Speaker after speaker – including notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust –– took to the microphone in front of the white marble Lincoln Memorial to decry the rules.

Another speaker Del Matthew Bigtree invoked Nuremberg Trials of Nazi Germany to threaten doctors and media.

Like other Covid restrictions aimed at reining in a disease that has infected more than 70 million people in the United States, killed more than 865,000 and brought much of daily life around the globe to a stuttering halt for two years and counting, vaccine mandates have become a deeply polarising political issue.

The mRNA vaccines, given to millions of people around the world in the past year, have been proven safe and effective, as well as being hailed as potential gamechangers in modern medicine.

There were also many anti-Biden posters and a few flags bearing the name of his predecessor Donald Trump – under whom the vaccines were developed and who has taken credit for them.

Bangladesh reports more cases amid Omicron surge

Bangladesh has continued to register an increasing number of Covid-19 cases as nearly 11,000 new infections were reported.

The South Asian country of 165 million population registered 10,906 more coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Bangladesh has so far recorded 1.69 million cases and over 28,200 fatalities, according to official data.

Rich countries' access to foreign nurses raises ethical concerns

The Omicron-fuelled wave of Covid-19 infections has led wealthy countries to intensify their recruitment of nurses from poorer parts of the world, worsening dire staffing shortages in overstretched workforces there, the International Council of Nurses said.

Sickness, burnout and staff departures amid surging Omicron cases have driven absentee rates to levels not yet seen during the two-year pandemic, said Howard Catton, CEO of the Geneva-based group that represents 27 million nurses and 130 national organisations.

To plug the gap, Western countries have responded by hiring army personnel as well as volunteers and retirees but many have also stepped up international recruitment as part of a trend that is worsening health inequity, he continued.

Israel says fourth shot raises illness resistance

A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry has said.

The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, doubled resistance against infection compared with those in the age group who received only three shots of the vaccine. Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies