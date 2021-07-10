Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 186 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 10:

La Marsa district beachfront just outside Tunis, is deserted, May 10, 2021 (AP)

Saturday, July 10:

Arab countries pledge aid as Tunisia struggles with pandemic

Several countries promised to help Tunisia fight the coronavirus as the North African country recorded its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, putting its health care system under severe stress and depleting oxygen supplies.

President Kais Saied said in a statement that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had pledged to send vaccinations and whatever medical equipment Tunisia needed.

Libya also pledged to send medical aid, the president's office said in a separate statement. Officials and local media said that Kuwait, Turkey and Algeria had promised to help.

Qatar had already sent a military plane with a field hospital on board, including 200 medics and 100 respirators.

South Korea reports third consecutive record high new cases

South Korea has posted its highest-ever number of new daily infections in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, the third consecutive day of record highs in new infection cases.

Starting on Monday, coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time, South Korea said, as the streak of record new cases fanned concern.

The country reported 1,378 new cases as of midnight Friday, up from Thursday's previous record of 1,316 a day.

Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine

Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority has approved Moderna Inc.’s vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.

The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier approved the use of the Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Brazil case count tops 19 million

Brazil registered 57,737 new Covid-19 cases and 1,509 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

This means the total case count in Brazil has now exceeded 19 million, and the country has recorded 531,688 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies