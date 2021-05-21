Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 16.5M people and has claimed 3.4M lives. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 21:

A cemetery worker removes a disposable isolation gown after helping move a coffin with the remains of a Covid-19 victim, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 8, 2021 (AP)

Friday, May 20:

Argentina announces lockdown restrictions

Argentina will tighten pandemic lockdown measures to combat a severe second Covid-19 wave, President Alberto Fernandez said, underscoring concerns as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week.

The strict "circuit-breaker" measures will come into force on Saturday and last until May 31. They include school and non-essential commerce closures and the banning of social, religious and sporting events in the nation of 45 million people.

Citizens who are not classed as essential workers will be allowed to be out close to their homes between 6am and 6pm (0900 GMT and 2100 GMT); otherwise, they must stay at home.

Brazil confirms first cases of Indian variant

Brazil has detected its first six cases of the so-called Indian variant of the Covid-19 virus, in crew members who arrived aboard a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship, officials said.

Tests "identified the B.1.617.2 variant of the Covid-19 virus in samples taken from crew of the MV Shandong Da Zhi," which arrived from South Africa, the health ministry for the northeastern state of Maranhao said in a statement.

"In all, 15 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 and nine negative. Of the six samples with the highest viral load sent for genetic sequencing, all came back positive for B.1.617.2."

The 360-meter ore carrier is currently in quarantine, anchored off Brazil's coast.

Brazil recorded 82,039 additional cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,403 new deaths, Health Ministry figures showed.

Brazil has now registered 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 444,094, according to ministry data.

Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

Australia will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say.

The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday while continuing talks with existing drug manufacturers, Porter will say, according to extracts of the announcement seen by Reuters.

"Through this approach to market, the (government) is establishing a partnership approach to making sure Australia has the opportunity to produce mRNA vaccines and other potential therapeutic products using this technology," Porter will say.

China reports 24 new mainland cases

China reported 24 new cases, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies