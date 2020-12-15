Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 73.1 million people causing at least 1.6 million deaths around the world. Here are updates for December 15.

Doctor Gustavo Flores gestures after taking a swab from a patient in an ambulance with a booth, as part of a demonstration to test for coronavirus, as part of the detectAR (detect) plan, in Beccar, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 17, 2020 (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Argentina hits milestone

Argentina has now recorded 1.5 million cases of coronavirus, making it the ninth country in the world to reach the milestone.

The Latin American nation has managed to tame an explosion of cases, that reached a peak of 18,326 daily cases confirmed in October. It saw a steady decline in case numbers over recent weeks to 5,062 confirmed.

The Ministry of Health said there had been 1,503,222 people infected so far with Covid-19, 41,041 dead and 1,340,120 patients recovered from the disease.

S Korea sees 880 new cases

South Korea has reported 880 new coronavirus cases, as the daily numbers continue to hover at unprecedented levels, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest figure was up from 718 reported on Monday, a day after it hit a record daily spike of 1,030.

China reports 17 cases

Mainland China reported 17 new Covid-19 cases, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. An additional three locally transmitted cases were also reported, two in Heilongjiang province and one in Sichuan.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, not classified by China as confirmed cases, fell to eight from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China now stands at 86,758. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico reports 345 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,930 new cases of coronavirus and 345 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,255,974 cases and 114,298 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies