Fast News

The coronavirus has killed over 2.38 million people and infected more than 108.56 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for February 13:

Healthcare workers test teachers and school workers for the Covid-19 at the exposition centre La Rural before the reopening of schools, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on February 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Argentina surpasses 50,000 deaths

Argentina has surpassed 50,000 Covid-19 deaths with over 2 million confirmed cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country's death toll from coronavirus now stands at 50,029.

Argentina registered its first case on March 3, 2020, after a 43-year old man who arrived in the country following a two-week vacation in northern Italy.

The capital of Buenos Aires and surrounding areas were hard-hit with Covid-19 initially, although the virus spread across the nation, impacting areas with fewer resources, ICU units and health professionals hardest.

Argentina experienced one of the longest coronavirus-lockdowns worldwide.

On November 6, the government announced the end of the lockdown in Buenos Aires, despite restrictions in some provinces.

China reports 8 new cases vs 12 a day earlier

China has reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for February 12, compared to 12 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new cases were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement. New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, rose to 14 from eight a day earlier.

China saw a major resurgence of the disease in January, when a cluster emerged in the northern province of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.

Mexico reports 1,323 new deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 1,323 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing its total to 172,557.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels.

Brazil reports 51,546 new cases, 1,288 deaths

Brazil has recorded 51,546 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,288 more deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 237,489, according to ministry data.

Moderna wants to pack 50 percent more vaccine per vial

US biotech firm Moderna has said that it was seeking clearance with regulators around the world to put 50 percent more coronavirus vaccine into each of its vials as a way to quickly boost current supply levels.

The company issued a statement after The New York Times first reported the US Food and Drug Administration had already cleared it to increase levels by 40 percent.

"In order to better maximize resources as well as maximize opportunities to deliver more doses into each market faster, Moderna has proposed filling vials with up to 15 doses of vaccine versus the previous 10 doses," a spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

The spokesperson added the company was engaging in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and authorities in other countries, and the increased level of doses wouldn't require different vials to those currently in use.

Citing sources close to the matter, the Times reported that the FDA had agreed to Moderna using 14 doses per vial, compared to the previous 10.

This would require retooling of production lines that would take less than ten weeks, or before the end of April, the newspaper said.

UK ministers in push to boost vaccine uptake

British ministers, health workers and volunteers will be part of a weekend drive to encourage those in the most vulnerable groups to receive a Covid-19 vaccination, as the government nears its first target of delivering shots to top priority groups.

Britain says it is on track to have offered an injection by Monday to everyone who is aged 70 and over, as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, frontline health and social care workers and older adults in care homes.

More than 14 million Britons have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far, and uptake stands at around 90 percent but the authorities hope to reach those who have yet to accept one.

Almost 30 government ministers will tour vaccination centres, from sports stadia to cathedrals, to spread the message of the importance of getting a shot.

There are concerns that some groups, such as certain ethnic minorities, are not taking up the vaccine offer to the same extent as the rest of the population.

The government said it will be using vaccination buses, WhatsApp groups and charities to reach vulnerable and under-served groups.

Shortages stymie Brazil vaccination drive

Hard-hit Brazil's drive to vaccinate its population against Covid-19 has stumbled this week as a lack of doses forced authorities to slow or halt immunization in several key areas.

Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo state and the northeastern city of Salvador have all run into vaccine shortages, fueling frustration with the government, which already faced criticism for President Jair Bolsonaro's erratic handling of the pandemic.

Brazil got its immunization campaign off to a relatively late start – mid-January – and is now struggling to secure enough vaccine less than a month later.

Rio, Brazil's second most populous city and the one with the highest death toll from the virus – nearly 20,000 – said it had only enough vaccine to last until Saturday.

More than 236,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, the second-highest death toll worldwide after the United States.

The country has so far obtained around 12 million doses of the vaccines developed by Chinese firm Sinovac and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

Both are two-dose vaccines. More than 4.5 million people in Brazil have received a first dose.

The government says it has deals for a total of 100 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by the end of August and 210.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of the year, with the next deliveries expected in February and March, respectively.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday he was confident Brazil could vaccinate the entire population of 212 million people by the end of the year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies