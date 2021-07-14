Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 189 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 15:

In this file photo taken on August 11, 2020, aerial view of workers burying a coffin in an area cleared to accommodate new graves to cope with demand during the coronavirus pandemic in the Chacarita cemetery in Buenos Aires. (AFP)

Thursday, July 15:

Argentina logs 100,000 virus deaths as Delta variant looms

Argentina has reported more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance by many people.

Some 614 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,250, the Health Ministry said.

“I feel bad, it’s not what we thought would happen. ... This is a hard, very hard statistic,” said Luis Camera, a doctor who specialises in gerontology and is an adviser on the pandemic to the government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Brazil sees 1,556 new fatalities in one day

Brazil has registered 1,556 Covid-19 deaths and 57,736 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 537,394 coronavirus deaths and 19,209,729 total confirmed cases.

Mexico posts 12,116 new cases, 230 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 12,116 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 230 more fatalities, bringing its total figures to 2,616,827 infections and 235,507 deaths.

US physician arrested for selling fake vaccine cards

A naturopathic physician in Northern California has been arrested and charged after federal prosecutors said she sold fake Covid-19 immunisation treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards that made it seem like customers received Moderna vaccines.

Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

The case is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to homeoprophylaxis immunisations and fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid-19 vaccination cards, the department said.

In Athens, thousands rally against vaccinations

More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some of them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens to oppose Greece's coronavirus vaccinations programme.

Shouting "take your vaccines and get out of here!" and calling on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign, the protesters gathered outside parliament under heavy police presence.

Wednesday's protest was the biggest show of opposition to the inoculation drive. A recent poll by Pulse for Skai TV found most Greeks said they would get the vaccine, and the majority were in favour of the mandatory vaccination for some segments of the population.

About 41 percent of Greeks are fully vaccinated.

DRC reports vaccine shortage

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have said they had run out of AstraZeneca vaccines, but also reported the numbers of new infections and deaths from Covid-19 were beginning to drop.

Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani told AFP that there were no more doses of the AstraZeneca jab in the country since three shipments received on March 2 reached their expiration dates in June and on July 11.

"We haven't yet reached the peak, but we are seeing a drop in the number of cases and also a drop in fatalities linked to Covid-19, which is encouraging," said the minister added.

