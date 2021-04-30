Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 151 million others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 30:

A patient suffering from the Covid-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India, on April 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, April 30:

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in cases

All vaccination centres in India's financial capital of Mumbai have been shut for three days due to a shortage of vaccines, authorities said, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.

India reported 386,452 news cases, while deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

However, medical experts believe actual Covid-19 numbers in the world's second-most populous nation may be five to 10 times greater than the official tally.

India has added about 7.7 million cases since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

The country is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, medicines and oxygen in short supply and strict curbs on movement in its biggest cities.

US aid arrives in India as cases explode

The first US emergency aid to India has arrived as the country battles a devastating surge in Covid-19 cases which has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

A US Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests landed at New Delhi's international airport early Friday.

The delivery, which flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed talks this week between US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US officials said other special flights, which will also bring equipment donated by companies and individuals, are set to continue into next week.

More than 40 countries have committed to sending vital medical aid, particularly oxygen supplies, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters earlier on Thursday.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 24,329

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 24,329 to 3,381,597, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 306 to 82,850, the tally showed.

Edinburgh Castle reopens as Scottish Covid rules ease

Heritage sites reopen across Scotland for the first time this year and after the longest closure since World War II, as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.

Edinburgh Castle is one of more than 20 ticketed venues and over 200 free attractions run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to welcome back visitors.

HES chief executive Alex Paterson said daily visitor numbers to the ancient stronghold and former royal residence will be well below pre-pandemic highs of 10,000.

But he hopes up to 1,200 people will come every day.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, 7,659 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland – a fraction of the more than 127,000 people who have lost their lives in the UK overall.

Singapore finds Covid-19 cluster in hospital as local cases climb

Singapore has detected a Covid-19 cluster in one its largest hospitals, among 16 new locally transmitted infections that were reported on Thursday, its highest number of domestic cases in seven months.

Eight of the cases announced late Thursday were linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the health ministry said.

The hospital's cases include a doctor and a nurse who were vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Both had symptoms.

The city-state has reported more than 61,000 cases since the pandemic hit last year, the vast majority of those in dormitories housing low-wage foreign workers.

It has recorded 30 deaths in total.

Brazil passes milestone of 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil has registered 3,001 new Covid-19 deaths, taking its death toll since the start of the pandemic past 400,000, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil also recorded 69,389 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, data showed, bringing total infections to more than 14.5 million.

With 212 million people, the South American giant also has one of the highest mortality rates in the pandemic, at 189 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the worst in the Americas and one of the top 15 worldwide.

Brazil has been devastated by a surge in cases since the start of the year that pushed hospitals to the brink of collapse in many areas.

Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub

Brazil's health regulator said its decision to reject the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was based on the developer's own data, after the latter threatened to sue for defamation.

Brazilian regulators' decision Monday to deny emergency use authorisation for the vaccine has blown up into an all-out international row, with Sputnik V's makers accusing them of "knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information" without testing the vaccine themselves.

South Africa sees 1,086 new cases and 46 deaths



South Africa added 1,086 more coronavirus infections to its case tally in the past 24 hours for a total of more than 1.57 million, the country’s health minister said.

“As of today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1,579,536,” Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update to the nation.

Mkhize also announced that 46 more people had succumbed t o Covid-19 related illnesses, bringing the total number of deaths to 54,331.

Thailand says Covid-19 has peaked, but adds restrictions



Health authorities said Thailand's recent Covid-19 wave has peaked after setting record daily highs of new cases and deaths, but they are still implementing new restrictions starting Saturday to curb the spread of the virus.

The country reported 1,871 new cases for 63,570 total, and 10 virus-related deaths for a total of 188. It was the first time the number of new cases has dropped below 2,000 since April 23.

One major change approved Thursday by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration is that people arriving from abroad must spend 14 days in quarantine regardless of where they are coming from or whether they have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

China reports 13 new cases

China reported 13 new mainland Covid-19 cases, down from 20 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 19 from 14 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,655, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Costa Rica to close non-essential businesses next week



Costa Rica will for the next week close non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, across the center of the country due to a sharp increase in new cases of Covid-19 and hospitalisations, the government said.

From May 3-9, restaurants, bars, department stores, beauty salons, gyms, and churches must close in 45 municipalities in central Costa Rica, where almost half the population lives and over two-thirds of new cases have been registered.

Costa Rica has so far reported almost 249,000 cases of Covid-19 and some 3,200 fatalities.

First Moderna Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Japan

The first delivery of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

Pfizer begins exporting US made shots abroad, starting with Mexico – source

Pfizer Inc's shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its US plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The vaccine shipment, produced at Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan plant, marks the first time the drugmaker has delivered abroad from US facilities after a Trump-era restriction on dose exports expired at the end of March, the source said.

Canada's largest provinces to soon offer Covid vaccines to all adults

The two Canadian provinces hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Ontario and Quebec, will make Covid vaccines available to all adults starting in May, officials said.

The health ministers for the provinces, which account for almost two-thirds of the country's population, said age eligibility for jabs would be lowered incrementally.

In Quebec that means eligibility for those 18 years and older by mid-May, with Ontario following a week later.

A ramp up of shipments to the provinces would allow authorities to "accelerate our vaccine rollout and get more shots into arms," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies