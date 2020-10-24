Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 42.3 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives. Here are updates for October 24:

The announcement from the two companies come as the coronavirus grips the world once again in the second wave of the pandemic. (FILE PHOTO) (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, October 24, 2020

AstraZeneca, J&J resume US tests of vaccines

Two drugmakers have announced the resumption of US testing of their Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

Testing of AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate had been halted since early September, while Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine study was paused at the beginning of last week. Each company had a study volunteer develop a serious health issue, requiring a review of safety data.

The two coronavirus vaccines are among several candidates in final-stage testing, the last step before seeking regulatory approval.

The drugmakers said they got the go-ahead on Friday from the Food and Drug Administration to restart tests in the US.

Such temporary halts of drug and vaccine testing are relatively common: In research involving thousands of participants, some are likely to fall ill. Pausing a study allows researchers to investigate whether an illness is a side effect or a coincidence.

Testing of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has already resumed in the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Japan.

AstraZeneca’s study involves 30,000 people in the US, with some getting the vaccine and others a dummy shot.

Johnson & Johnson said it’s preparing to resume recruitment soon for its US vaccine study.

The company added that it’s in talks with other regulators around the world to resume testing in their countries.

Mexico reports 6,604 new cases, 418 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,604 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 418 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 880,775 and the death toll to 88,312.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil reports 30,026 new cases, 571 deaths

Brazil recorded 30,026 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 571 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 5.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 156,471, according to ministry data.

Brazil okays import of 6M doses of Sinovac vaccine

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has authorised Sao Paulo'sButantan Institute biomedical centre to import 6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by China's Sinovac.

The vaccine, known as CoronaVac, is still in phase 3clinical trials in Brazil and has not been registered for wider use in Brazil, Anvisa said.

Turkey sees 2nd Covid-19 peak in Anatolian region

Turkey is seeing a second Covid-19 peak in the Anatolian heartland region, with a dangerous rise in the number of patients, the country's Health Ministry said.

"The pandemic is in its second peak in Anatolia. We are facing a risky increase," Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a meeting with local officials.

Koca also offered good news, saying that Turkey expects to have some 5 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine – possibly one from China or from the drug company Pfizer – with few side effects ready by December.

“In line with our expectations, in December if immunity levels are well developed, we think this vaccine will be applied in Turkey,” he said.

But Koca again urged continued measures to stem the virus’ spread.

“We must minimize the time we spend outside. Let's stay at home except for our occupations and obligations,” he said.

If people neglect protective measures, “winter will be a period of defeat for all of us with the effect of indoor environments,” he added.

Looking ahead to flu season, Koca said Turkey is currently acquiring two times more influenza vaccine than it did last year, adding: "We are working to increase the number to 3 million or even more."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies