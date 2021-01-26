Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 100 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities. Here are updates for January 26:

Elderlies receive their injections of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a former Wickes store which is being used as a covid vaccination centre in Mansfield, Britain January 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, January 26, 2021:

AstraZeneca rejects 'incorrect' reports on Covid-19 jab efficacy in elderly

Pharma giant AstraZeneca has defended the efficacy of its vaccine after media reports said the German government had doubts about its effectiveness among those over 65.

The Handelsblatt economic daily reported that Berlin had estimated the efficacy of the jab among over-65s was just 8 percent, citing sources.

Bild also said that Berlin did not expect the vaccine – developed with Oxford University and set to get the green light from the EU this week – would receive a license for use in the elderly, presenting a significant challenge to rollout plans in many countries.

Mexico's death toll passes 150,000

Mexico's virus death toll has surpassed 150,000, the government said on Monday, a day after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he had virus.

The health ministry reported 659 more deaths in its daily update, taking the total to 150,273, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.

The overall number of infections registered now stands at more than 1.77 million in the nation of around 128 million, an increase of 8,521 from the previous day.

New Zealand PM expects closed borders for much of 2021

New Zealand's borders are likely to remain closed for much of the year as health officials assess global vaccine rollouts, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned.

Ardern said the emergence over the weekend of New Zealand's first case of community transmission in more than two months showed the danger virus still posed to a nation hailed for its response to the virus.

She said her government would not re-open its borders – which have been effectively closed to all but returning citizens since last March – while the pandemic was still raging worldwide.

Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5M daily shot goal

President Joe Biden appeared to boost his goal for virus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting the nation could soon be injecting 1.5 million shots on an average per day.

Biden signaled his increasing bullishness on the pace of vaccinations after signing an executive order to boost government purchases from US manufacturers. It was among a flurry of moves by Biden during his first full week to show he’s taking swift action to heal an ailing economy as talks with Congress over a $1.9 trillion stimulus package showed few signs of progress.

China says customs should prioritise inspection for vaccine exports

China said that its customs department should prioritise procedures for exports of vaccines and make their clearance convenient.

Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine are being shipped to Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil for mass inoculation drives, while countries including Egypt and United Arab Emirates have received doses from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Customs should prioritise inspection procedures for carriers handling vaccine exports and make it convenient to clear shipments, China's transport ministry said in a guideline about vaccine logistics.

Indonesia set to pass 1M cases as vaccinations roll out

Indonesia is set to officially surpass one million virus cases, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian nation that has struggled since last March to get the pandemic under control.

The world's fourth-most-populous country had recorded 999,256 infections as of Monday, with the average daily increase running above 11,000 for more than a week, according to official data. Deaths from the respiratory disease have totalled 28,132.

Those numbers are some of the highest in Asia but health experts believe the true spread is likely to be far worse.

Germany's cases rise by 6,408 to 2,148,077

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 6,408 to 2,148,077, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 903 to 52,990, the tally showed.

Thousands expected to protest Australia Day despite Covid-19 concerns

Thousands of people are expected to defy public health concerns and protest against the mistreatment of Australia's Indigenous people as the country marks its national day on the anniversary of the arrival of the British First Fleet in 1788.

For many Indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, the Australia Day holiday is known as Invasion Day symbolising the destruction of their cultures by European settlers.

In Sydney, Indigenous groups have called for protests to demand the national day be changed, although state health officials have refused to make an exemption to social distancing rules to allow for crowds of more than 500 people.

Television footage showed protesters gathering in small groups to comply with the limits. Police have warned protesters could face fines and imprisonment for breaching public health orders designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants



Britain will share its genomic sequencing capabilities with other countries to help quicker identify new variants of the coronavirus in places with less ability to do so, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

New variants of the coronavirus have alarmed scientists, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of a "vaccine-busting" variant could mean that lockdown measures are needed for longer and new travel restrictions are introduced.

Britain said it had carried out more than half the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences submitted to a global database, and would launch a New Variant Assessment Platform which could be used for coronavirus variants and also future pandemics.

"Our New Variant Assessment Platform will help us better understand this virus and how it spreads, and will also boost global capacity to understand coronavirus, so we're all better prepared for whatever lies ahead," Health Minister Matt Hancock will say in a speech at Chatham House, according to advance extracts released by the health ministry.

The three major variants of concern identified so far were discovered in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

China reports 82 new mainland cases

Mainland China has reported 82 new cases of Covid-19, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 57 from 45 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,197. The death toll rose by one to 4,636.

US detects first case of Brazil coronavirus variant



The first case of a coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Brazil has been confirmed in the United States, health authorities in the state of Minnesota said.

The Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement that the "Public Health Laboratory has found the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as the Brazil P.1 variant in a specimen from a Minnesota resident with recent travel history to Brazil."

The patient, who is a resident of the Twin Cities metro area of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, tested positive for Covid-19 in early January and was advised to isolate, the statement said.

Further lab information revealed the case to be the Brazil variant.

Canadian gaming CEO resigns after accusations of flouting rules

Great Canadian Gaming Corp CEO Rod Baker has resigned, the company said on Monday, after he and his wife were charged with traveling to northern Canada and misleading authorities in order to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The North York, Ontario-based company said in a statement that it received the chief executive officer's resignation on Sunday but offered no details, stating that it did not comment on personnel matters.

Baker did not immediately ret urn a request for comment.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp is in the process of being bought by Apollo Global Management Inc for $1.98 billion (C$2.52 billion).

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp, which first reported the incident, said Baker, 55, and his wife Ekaterina Baker, 32, had traveled from Vancouver to the Yukon territory and posed as local workers in the remote community of Beaver Creek in order to receive a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

