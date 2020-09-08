Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has killed over 900,000 people and infected more than 27.7 million. Here are coronavirus-related developments for September 9:

A laboratory technician works at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company which is going to make an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. (AP)

AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on hold over safety concern

AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News reported.

It quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson as saying in a statement that the "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow the review of safety data."

The study is testing a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford researchers at sites including the United States and the United Kingdom, where the adverse event was reported.

The nature of the safety issue and when it happened were not immediately known, although the participant is expected to recover, according to Stat News.

The report said the suspension of the trial was having an impact on other AstraZeneca vaccine trials - as well as on clinical trials being conducted by other vaccine makers.

Australia state Victoria sees 76 new cases

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Wednesday reported 76 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, a day earlier reported eight deaths and 55 cases.

The state, which extended its tough movement restrictions in its largest city of Melbourne until Sept. 28 to contain a second wave, is deepening its contact tracing programme to further ease a rise in daily new cases.

UK plans hiring spree to harness big data in virus recovery



Britain is planning to train hundreds of data scientists as part of a new strategy to drive an economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic through smarter use of data and technology in policy-making.

The National Data Strategy project reflects calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings for an overhaul of the way the government makes decisions, and an appeal earlier this year for "weirdos and misfits" to shake up official thinking.

The government promises to train up 500 data scientists by 2021, announced new fellowships to work inside the prime minister's office, and proposed new ways of working with data, including sharing information with the private sector.

Brazil eyes vaccine rollout in January

Brazil's acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has said that a Covid-19 vaccine would be rolled out for all Brazilians in January 2021.

"We are closing contracts with vaccine manufacturers and the forecast is that a vaccine will arrive for us starting in January next year and we will start vaccinating everyone," Eduardo Pazuello said in a video posted to social media.

Pazuello and other ministers were responding to questions from Esther Castilho, a 10-year-old YouTuber wearing a cowboy hat. Pazuello did not give details on which vaccine would be rolled out.

Brazil recorded 14,279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 504 deaths from the disease.

Brazil has registered more than 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 127,464, according to ministry data.

New Mexico reassures teachers about being sued

New Mexico officials are reassuring teachers that they can’t be sued by students who get the coronavirus as some of them head back to the classroom.

Like most public servants in the US, teachers are protected by insurance that covers court costs. Officials with the state's school insurance authority say it’s too soon to say how great the risk of lawsuits against schools will be.

Many large districts have opted to stay online for now. But Tuesday marked the first day of in-person learning for some younger students in 20 districts and charter schools around the state.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies