The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 56 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 19:

Medical workers work a night shift outside of a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 15, 2020 in the Borough Park neighbourhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

November 19, 2020:

China reports 12 new cases vs 8 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 12 new cases, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, also rose to 10 from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in China's mainland now stands at 86,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Japan to monitor before any emergency declaration decision

Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency following a record rise in cases, and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope, the government's chief spokesman said.

"We will respond appropriately based on conditions," ChiefCabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press briefing.

Infections in Japan hit a record daily high of 2,201 cases, public broadcaster NHK reported. Almost a quarter of those were in Tokyo, which is expected to raise its pandemic alert level on Thursday, according to local media reports.

Mexico's confirmed deaths near 100,000

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,918 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the country and 502 deaths, bringing the official totals to 1,015,071 cases and 99,528 dead.

Health officials have said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the official tally.

Pacific's Samoa records first case

Samoa announced its first case on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread to previously untouched Pacific island nations.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi called for calm in the nation of 200,000 after confirming a man who flew into the country last Friday tested positive while in managed isolation.

"We now have one case and will be added to the countries of the world that have the coronavirus," the mask-wearing leader said during a televised address on Thursday.

Until recently, the remote Pacific islands were among the most successful in the world at keeping out the virus after closing their borders early in response to the threat, despite the huge cost to tourism-reliant economies.

But in the past two months, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands and now Samoa have lost their coveted virus-free status, although none have so far reported community transmission.

The island nations and territories of Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Tonga, and Tuvalu are believed to still be free of the virus.

'Tired to the bone': Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases

Overwhelmed hospitals are converting chapels, cafeterias, waiting rooms, hallways, even a parking garage into patient treatment areas. Staff members are desperately calling around to other medical centers in search of open beds. Fatigue and frustration are setting in among front-line workers.

Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages across the US at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000.

The number of people in the hospital with Covid-19 in the US has doubled in the past month and set new records every day this week. As of Tuesday, nearly 77,000 were hospitalized with the virus.

Newly confirmed infections per day in the US have exploded more than 80% over the past two weeks to the highest levels on record, with the daily count running at close to 160,000 on average. Cases are on the rise in all 50 states. Deaths are averaging more than 1,155 per day, the highest in months.

The out-of-control surge is leading governors and mayors across the US to grudgingly issue mask mandates, limit the size of private and public gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving, ban indoor restaurant dining, close gyms or restrict the hours and capacity of bars, stores and other businesses.

South Australia virus lockdown begins

One of Australia's strictest lockdowns kicked off in the country's south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

Images on social media showed empty morning streets in South Australia's capital of Adelaide on day one of the lockdown. Last night, residents flocked to supermarkets to pile up on supplies.

The state, home to about 1.8 million people, has so far recorded 23 cases from the current cluster.

There were no new cases on Thursday while 3,200 close contacts of those infected are already in quarantine, chief public health officer for South Australia Health Nicola Spurrier told a news conference.

Canada in talks to donate extra vaccine shots to poorer countries

Canada, which has reserved enough doses to vaccinate residents against the virus several times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate shots to lower-income countries, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Canada has made deals to buy more doses per capita than any other nation, according to researchers at the Duke Global Health Innovation Center in North Carolina.

It is among a handful of wealthy nations that reserved billions of doses between them before late-stage trial data came in, ensuring they would get access even if only one or two vaccines worked.

Canada could donate extra doses through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, which would distribute them among recipient countries, said a Canadian government source.

Separately, a COVAX source confirmed discussions were going on between Canada and other governments and organizations involved with COVAX, a facility created to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

US death toll passes 250,000

More than a quarter million people have died from the virus in the United States, the Johns Hopkins University tally recorded Wednesday, marking a bleak new milestone for the pandemic.

The US, which has now registered 250,029 fatalities, has by far the highest national death toll, ahead of Brazil with 166,699 deaths, India with 130,993 deaths and Mexico with 99,026.

Pfizer, BioNTech to seek emergency vaccine approval on Friday

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, will seek emergency approval from US regulators on Friday to begin using its vaccine.

In an exclusive interview with CNN on Wednesday, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said his company will approach the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and fill in the necessary paperwork on Friday.

In another interview with Reuters, also on Wednesday, Sahin said if all goes well, the FDA could grant emergency-use approval towards the end of the first half of December or early in the second half.

Conditional approval in the European Union could be achieved in the second half of December, he added.

"It will depend on the requests that we will receive and whether all the conditions are met."

Brazil reports over 34,000 new cases in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 34,091 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 756 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.9 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 167,455, according to ministry data.

Virus wave must be fought without vaccines: WHO

The World Health Organization's emergencies director warned Wednesday that vaccines would not arrive in time to defeat the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO's Michael Ryan said vaccines should not be seen as a "unicorn" magic solution -- and countries battling a resurgence of the virus would once again have to "climb this mountain" without them.

"I think it's at least four to six months before we have significant levels of vaccination going on anywhere," he said, during a public question and answer session live on social media.

Despite recent promising announcements from final-phase candidate vaccine trials, "We're not there with vaccines yet," said Ryan.

"Many countries are going through this wave, and they're going to go through this wave, and continue through this wave, without vaccines.

"We need to understand and internalise that, and realise: we have got to climb this mountain this time, without vaccines."

New York City schools to close again as city fights virus

New York's public schools will close temporarily to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, its mayor announced Wednesday, dealing a blow to the city's recovery.

Bill de Blasio said the schools would shut from Thursday "out an abundance of caution" after the city recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of three percent.

"We must fight back the second wave of Covid-19," he wrote on Twitter.

The three percent threshold had been agreed between the city government and teaching unions when New York's schools began reopening in September.

New York City is the largest school district in the United States with 1.1 million students.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies