Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 189 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 15:

Tokyo 2020 signage in the Main Press Centre before the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. July 15, 2021, Tokyo, JAPAN. (Reuters)

Thursday, July 15:

Athlete tests positive for in Tokyo quarantine

An Olympic athlete under a 14-day quarantine period has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Tokyo, the organising committees' website reported.

The public broadcaster NHK said the athlete had not yet relocated to the athletes' village.

The Tokyo 2020 committee did not disclose any details about the athlete.

Indonesia approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Indonesia’s Food and Drug Agency (BPOM) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the Southeast Asian nation, the head of the agency said.

Agency head Penny Lukito said the vaccine would be given to Indonesians aged 12 years and above.

Russia reports record daily deaths for third day running

Russia has reported 791 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the third day in a row it has set that record.

Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. The coronavirus task force confirmed 25,293 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Malaysia sees record 13,215 new cases

Malaysia has reported 13,215 new cases, a record for a third straight day.

Health authorities have reported 880,782 cases in total in Malaysia.

Australia's Victoria state to go into five-day lockdown

Australia's second most populous state Victoria will enter a five-day lockdown to combat an outbreak, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"You only get one chance to go hard and go fast. If you wait, if you hesitate, if you doubt, then you will always be looking back wishing you had done more earlier," Andrews told a televised news conference.

The state had recorded 18 new infections since an outbreak of the highly-contagious Delta variant began in recent days, Andrews added.

South Korea sends team to tackle virus on anti-piracy ship

South Korea is sending a medical team to the Middle East to tackle a coronavirus outbreak on one of its ships on anti-piracy patrol while at home, new daily infections are hovering around record levels with 1,600 reported.

South Korea was for months a coronavirus success story as it kept outbreaks under control with testing, tracing and social distancing but the Delta variant has been fuelling a new wave of persistent infections in recent weeks.

The outbreak on the South Korean destroyer with some 300 service members on board operating in the Gulf of Aden is another headache for the administration of President Moon Jae-in.

Moon has ordered medical experts with emergency equipment to fly to the region to contain the outbreak and get patients out if they have to, said presidential spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee.

The Yonhap news agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said six service members had tested positive for the coronavirus, while some 80 had developed some symptoms.

Pakistan reports highest daily cases since May 30

Pakistan on Thursday reported over 2,500 new cases, the highest single-day toll since May 30, as the Delta variant is spreading across the country, according to official data.

During past 24 hours, the country registered 2,545 new cases, bringing the total caseload to 981,392, the Health Ministry count showed.

On May 29, Pakistan recorded 2,697 cases which slowly declined to 663 on June 21.

However, the virus has again spiked since July 6.

The daily fatalities also raised as the country reported 47 more deaths, the highest daily tally since June 15, raising the total number to 22,689.

India reports 41,806 new infections in the last 24 hours

India has reported 41,806 new cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, with deaths rising by 581.

Haiti receives first 500,000 doses of vaccines - UNICEF

Haiti has received its first 500,000 doses of vaccines, donated by the US government through the COVAX mechanism, the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a statement.

Haiti was the only country in the Americas without a single dose of vaccines before the arrival of this batch, the statement said.

Indonesia warns cases may rise further, hopes won't top 60,000

Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan has warned that cases may continue to rise in the country, but said authorities hoped that daily infections would not top 60,000.

In a streamed news conference, Luhut also said that vaccine efficacy was weaker against the Delta variant of the virus that accounted for most infections on Java island, but urged people to get inoculated to help prevent serious illness and death.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported a record 54,000 infections, up more than tenfold on the number of cases at the start of June, despite new containment measures.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,642 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 1,642 to 3,740,325, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 32 to 91,319, the tally showed.

Argentina logs 100,000 virus deaths as Delta variant looms

Argentina has reported more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance by many people.

Some 614 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,250, the Health Ministry said.

“I feel bad, it’s not what we thought would happen. ... This is a hard, very hard statistic,” said Luis Camera, a doctor who specialises in gerontology and is an adviser on the pandemic to the government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Brazil sees 1,556 new fatalities in one day

Brazil has registered 1,556 Covid-19 deaths and 57,736 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 537,394 coronavirus deaths and 19,209,729 total confirmed cases.

Mexico posts 12,116 new cases, 230 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 12,116 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 230 more fatalities, bringing its total figures to 2,616,827 infections and 235,507 deaths.

US physician arrested for selling fake vaccine cards

A naturopathic physician in Northern California has been arrested and charged after federal prosecutors said she sold fake Covid-19 immunisation treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards that made it seem like customers received Moderna vaccines.

Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

The case is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to homeoprophylaxis immunisations and fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid-19 vaccination cards, the department said.

In Athens, thousands rally against vaccinations

More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some of them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens to oppose Greece's coronavirus vaccinations programme.

Shouting "take your vaccines and get out of here!" and calling on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign, the protesters gathered outside parliament under heavy police presence.

Wednesday's protest was the biggest show of opposition to the inoculation drive. A recent poll by Pulse for Skai TV found most Greeks said they would get the vaccine, and the majority were in favour of the mandatory vaccination for some segments of the population.

About 41 percent of Greeks are fully vaccinated.

DRC reports vaccine shortage

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have said they had run out of AstraZeneca vaccines, but also reported the numbers of new infections and deaths from Covid-19 were beginning to drop.

Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani told AFP that there were no more doses of the AstraZeneca jab in the country since three shipments received on March 2 reached their expiration dates in June and on July 11.

"We haven't yet reached the peak, but we are seeing a drop in the number of cases and also a drop in fatalities linked to Covid-19, which is encouraging," said the minister added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies