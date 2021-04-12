Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.94 million people and infected over 136.13 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 12:

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare professional administers a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Dr. Chris Quinn as high-risk workers receive the first vaccines in the state of Victoria's rollout of the program, in Melbourne, Australia, on February 22, 2021. (John Salangsang/Invision / Reuters Archive)

Monday, April 12

Australia abandons vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot.

Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

"While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

Authorities in Canberra changed their recommendation on Pfizer shots for under-50s on Thursday, after European regulators reiterated the possibility of links between the AstraZeneca shot and reports of rare cases of blood clots.

Australia, which raced to double its order of the Pfizer vaccine last week, had originally planned to have its entire population vaccinated by the end of October.

About 1.16 million Covid-19 doses have now been administered, Morrison added.

Australia's total number of infections stands at just under 29,400, with 909 deaths, since the pandemic began.

US administers 187 million doses of vaccines

The United States has administered187,047,131 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 183,467,709 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 10, out of 237,791,735 doses delivered.

The agency said 119,242,902 people had received at least one dose, while 72,630,892 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as well as Johnson &Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

A total of 7,766,002 vaccine doses have been administered in US long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Brazil reports 1,803 deaths new deaths

Brazil has recorded 1,803 new Covid-19 deaths, as a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the linchpin in the country's vaccination campaign is 50.7 percent effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1.

Brazil, which has in recent weeks become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, saw over 37,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. With over 353,000 deaths, Latin America's biggest country has the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, after the United States.

The outbreak has recently reached its most severe phase due to a lack of federal restrictions, a patchy vaccine rollout and the P1 variant.

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute, which tested and is now producing the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, said on Sunday a study it conducted found the shot had an efficacy rate of 50.7 percent against the P1 variant, and a less widespread strain known as P2.

Mexico reports 1,793 new cases and 126 more deaths

Mexico's government has reported 1,793 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 126 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry, bringing the total to 2,280,213 infections and 209,338 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

China gives 200,000 vaccine doses to Cameroon

Cameroon has received a gift of 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19 on Sunday, state television reported.

The vaccine will be used in the first phase of the central African country's inoculation campaign.

Health Minister Malachie Manaouda urged Cameroonians to get the jab, "especially priority targets", in a statement dated Friday.

The country of around 26 million people is one of the hardest hit on the African continent, with 61,700 cases and 919 deaths recorded.

Neighbours Equatorial Guinea and Gabon have already begun inoculation campaigns using the Sinopharm vaccine.

China said in December that the vaccine is 79 percent effective, without publishing the results of its clinical trials.

Brazil evangelicals protest Covid curbs on church services

Several hundred demonstrators have marched in Brazil to protest a ruling by the Supreme Court allowing authorities to bar in-person religious services under Covid-19 restrictions.

The "Christian Family Freedom March" came after the high court ruled on Thursday in a 9-2 decision that regional officials have the right to suspend worship services, at a moment when the coronavirus is killing thousands of people a day in Brazil.

Brazil is reeling from a deadly Covid-19 surge that has claimed more than 3,000 lives a day on average over the past week – currently the highest toll in the world by far.

The pandemic has killed more than 350,000 people in Brazil, second only to the United States.

Rio red-faced over vaccine campaign with upside-down mask

An ad campaign encouraging Brazilians to get vaccinated against Covid-19 became the butt of online jokes when some noticed it showed a man wearing his mask upside-down, prompting the Rio de Janeiro government to apologize Sunday.

Dubbed "Rio embraces the vaccine," the public service billboard from the state government shows a health worker in a white lab coat giving himself an embrace, appearing to smile beneath an FFP2 mask whose metal clip -- meant to fit over the nose -- can be seen beneath his chin.

"The mask in this ad seems to be... upside down???? This is serious," tweeted Jandira Feghali, a Congresswoman and doctor who was among the first to comment on the gaffe.

"I think the inverted mask picture is perfect! So representative – everything really is backwards here in Rio de Janeiro," quipped another Twitter user.

"Rio de Janeiro never managed to control the pandemic, and that upside-down mask shows your recklessness is a constant," said another.

The fracas soon prompted state officials to acknowledge the mistake.

"Thank you for pointing this out. We the communication professionals at the Rio de Janeiro state health ministry and public relations office apologize for not noticing this error in mask use in the campaign," the state health ministry said on Twitter.

