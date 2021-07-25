Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.16 million people and infected over 194.3 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for July 25:

A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine, in Tripoli, Libya, on July 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 25:

Libya steps up Tripoli jab drive as virus caseload rises

Libyan authorities have stepped up their vaccination campaign around the capital Tripoli, as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

The health ministry has set up temporary centres in six districts of the capital, and AFP journalists saw long queues outside the tents on Saturday morning.

"The campaign will continue until all the available doses are used," doctor Rawad Behelille told AFP in central Tripoli.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah issued a decree instructing cafes and restaurants to close due to rising infections, while also susp ending university lectures and weddings.

Daily reported cases have reached several thousand in the past week, in a country with a population of around seven million.

Libya has recorded over 229,600 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including over 3,340 deaths.

Fewer than 500,000 people have been vaccinated since the war-torn country's inoculation campaign started in April.

Germany's cases rise by 1,387

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 1,387 to 3,755,898, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to91,524, the tally showed.

Olympics-Organisers report 10 more cases

Olympics organisers have reported 10 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

Mexico posts 15,823 more cases, 362 additional deaths

Mexico's health ministry has recorded 15,823 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 362 fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,741,983 and the reported death toll to 238,316.

Britain reports another 31,795 cases

Britain has reported 31,795 further cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Brazil reports 1,108 new deaths

Brazil has reported 1,108 new deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said, bringing the total fatalities to 549,448.

Cases rose by 38,091 to 19,670,534.

Russia sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba

Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid.

Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America. That has strained its healthcare sector and helped stoke rare anti-government protests earlier this month on the Communist-run island.

Two military planes carrying 88 tonnes of aid - including food and personal protective equipment, including over 1 million medical masks, departed from an airfield near Moscow on Saturday, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Cuban government has blamed the protests mostly on what it calls US-financed "counter-revolutionaries" exploiting economic hardship caused by decades-old US embargo. Government critics say the island's economic woes are caused largely by the inefficiencies of the state-run system.

Mexico said on Thursday it would send to Cuba two navy ships loaded with medical and food supplies, including syringes, oxygen tanks and masks, along with powered milk, cans of tuna, beans, flour, cooking oil and gasoline.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has bla med the US embargo for fomenting the unrest in Cuba.

With a population of 11 million, Cuba reported nearly 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases per million residents over the last week, nine times more than the world average, in an outbreak fuelled by the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant on the island.

Jordan to open Covid vaccinations for 12-year-olds

Jordan's health ministry has announced that Covid-19 vaccines will now be available for children aged 12 and above.

The ministry "has decided to lower the Covid-19 vaccination age to 12 years, starting from Sunday July 25" and without requiring an appointment, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"Vaccination will be optional, and those under 18 will be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with the consent of their guardian," the statement added.

Jordan, a country of 10 million people, has officially recorded more than 763,900 coronavirus cases, including over 9,900 deaths, since the start of its outbreak.

Some 1.9 million people have been fully inoculated against Covid-19, while 2.7 million have received an initial vaccine dose.

First delta variant case confirmed in Colombia

Colombia has its first case of the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant strain, Colombian President Ivan Duque has confirmed.

The first case of this new infectious variant in the country was an international traveller who arrived in Cali from the United States.

The president stressed the fact that the new variant comes at a relatively positive time for the country, given the decrease in cases.

Authorities called to be more careful with biosecurity protocols and urged citizens to get vaccinated.

Health officials are concerned, however, that the infectious variant could spread quickly through the unvaccinated population.

So far, 21.63 percent of the Colombian population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Johns Hopkins University track.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 20 July, the delta variant, which was first detected in India in October 2020, has spread over more than 100 countries.

