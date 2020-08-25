Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 23.8 million people and left over 814,000 dead. Here are updates for August 25:

A driver steps out of a patient transport service vehicle outside a quarantine hotel, where returning travelers are kept in isolation for a period to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, August 21, 2020. (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Australia's Victoria state reports new cases

The Australian state at the centre of the country's coronavirus second wave reported 148 new Covid-19 cases, more than the previous day but well down from peak levels, and eight deaths.

The majority of new cases reported in recent weeks were in the city of Melbourne, Australia's second largest city and the capital of Victoria state.

Melbourne is just over halfway through a six-week strict lockdown imposed by officials, which requires residents to remain at home unless on essential business.

Businesses have been forced to close and a nightly curfew has been imposed.

China reports new imported cases

China has reported 14 new Covid-19 cases for August 24, all of which were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, according to the country's health authority.

This compared with 16 new cases reported a day earlier, all imported as well, and marked the ninth consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,981, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

South Korea orders schools to go back online

South Korea ordered all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul region – home to half the country's 52 million population – to switch to online classes as they battle multiple coronavirus clusters.

The country's "trace, test and treat" approach to curbing the virus has been held up as a global model, but it is now trying to contain several outbreaks, mostly linked to Protestant churches.

South Korea reported 280 new infections, taking the country's total to 17,945.

The numbers are low in global terms but represent the South's 12th consecutive day of triple-digit increases after several weeks with numbers generally in the 30s and 40s.

Mexico reports more than 3,500 new cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,541 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection and 320 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 563,705 cases and 60,800 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Americans who regularly cross the border from Mexico reported long wait times to re-enter the United States on Monday after US officials imposed new Covid-19-related restrictions on cross-border travel by US citizens and permanent residents.

Gaza reports first cases of Covid-19

A 48-hour lockdown was imposed in Gaza after the besieged city reported its first cases of Covid-19 in the general population, as authorities confirmed four infections in a refugee camp.

The cases were from a single family in central Gaza, a government spokesman said, amid concern over the territory's potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely-populated refugee camps and limited hospital capacity.

"A full curfew will be impose d starting tonight and in all of the Gaza Strip," said Salama Marouf, chairman of the government's media office.

As rumours spread, people raced to supermarkets to stock up on food and hygiene supplies. Police vehicles toured the streets using loudspeakers to urge Gazans to abide by the curfew.

Gaza's health ministry said the cases were uncovered after a woman traveled to the West Bank, where she tested positive.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies