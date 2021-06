Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.7 million people and infected over 172 million globally. Follow this thread for all the coronavirus-related developments for June 4:

An ambulance is seen outside one of nine public housing estates locked down due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne on July 6, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, June 4

Australia finds highly infectious variant in Melbourne

Australia’s Victoria state authorities have said they detected the highly infectious Delta virus variant for the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases.

The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as among the four virus variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.

Sutton said the new variant had not been linked to any sequenced infections across Australia from hotel quarantine or elsewhere.

The Delta variant was detected in two members in a family who travelled to neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) two weeks ago while likely infectious and visited several popular tourist locations in the state's south.

Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on

Conflicted California workplace regulators have approved controversial rules that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the virus.

But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further easing pandemic rules in coming weeks or months. The new rules are expected to take effect June 15, the same day the state more broadly loosens masking and other precautions in social settings.

The board initially voted 4-to-3 to reject any changes to current rules.

Virus outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border

A new outbreak of the virus is growing near Myanmar's northwestern border with India, bringing the sharpest increase in cases since the military coup in February led to a collapse in health services and the testing programme.

Official figures released showed 122 cases across the country for the second time in three days - a low number compared with many Asian neighbours, but the highest in nearly four months.

Many of the cases are from Chin State, bordering India, raising concerns that the more transmissible variant first found there is now spreading in Myanmar.

India reports 132,364 new cases

India has reported 132,364 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,713.

The tally of infections stood at 28.6 million and the death toll at 340,702, the health ministry said.

Malaysia grants conditional approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

Malaysian health authorities have been granted conditional approval AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Siam Bioscience Co in Thailand.

Health Ministry director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement the vaccine supply received from Thailand is expected to speed up implementation of Malaysia's national vaccination programme.

China to cap load factors at Air France's Tianjin flight over cases

China's aviation regulator will limit Air France's Paris-to-Tianjin flight to a load factor of 40% for four weeks from June 7, it said after infections were found among passengers.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China had already placed identical curbs on the airline's other China flight, from Paris to Shanghai.

Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine

Vietnam has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against the virus.

The decision to approve the vaccine was signed by Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong, online newspaper VnExpress reported. The coronavirus vaccine is the third Vietnam has approved, after AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

Germany's virus cases rise by 3,165

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,165 to 3,695,633.

The reported death toll rose by 86 to 89,026, the data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Johnson & Johnson talking to Taiwan about providing vaccine

Johnson & Johnson has said that it has been in talks with Taiwan about providing its vaccine to the island since last year.

"Johnson & Johnson has been in confidential discussions with the Taiwan Government regarding supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since last year," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without giving details.

US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing

President Joe Biden has announced that the US will swiftly donate a first tranche of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine overseas through the UN-backed COVAX program, promising infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa and others at a time of glaring shortages abroad and more than ample supplies at home.

The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

The announcement came just hours after World Health Organization officials in Africa made a new plea for vaccine sharing because of an alarming situation on the continent, where shipments have ground to “a near halt” while virus cases have spiked over the past two weeks.

Overall, the White House has announced plans to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX. Officials say a quarter of the nation’s excess will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.

Of the first 19 million donated through COVAX, approximately 6 million doses will go to South and Central America, 7 million to Asia and 5 million to Africa.

Brazil registers 1,682 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 1,682 Covid-19 deaths and 83,391 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 469,388 total coronavirus deaths and 16,803,472 total confirmed cases.

Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of Brazil's second wave in April, but remain high by historical standards.

China reports 24 new cases

China has reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 3, the same number as a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement.

Of the new infections, 15 were imported, the National Health Commission said, and the nine local cases were all in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier.

As of June 3, China had a total of 91,194 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636

Colombia to restart large events as deaths climb past 90,000

Colombia has approved the reopening of most large events it had banned to contain the pandemic, even with intensive care units likely to be full until the end of June and more than 90,000 dead from Covid-19.

The South American country has gradually loosened many restrictions imposed in March last year to control the spread of coronavirus and rolled back others for certain locations on Thursday, though medical staff expect cases to remain high.

The decision came the same day the health ministry reported a total of 90,353 Covid-19 deaths.

Thursday also saw a new daily death record of 545 and a new high of 28,624 daily reported infections.

Colombia has so far administered more than 10.6 million vaccine doses, including 3.3 million second doses, as part of its plan to vaccinate more than 35 million people this year.

More than five weeks of anti-government protests have drawn large crowds that health authorities warn could spur infections.

Australia's Victoria posts slight rise in cases

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has reported a slight rise in new locally acquired Covid-19 cases as state capital Melbourne began an extended snap lockdown imposed to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Victorian authorities on Wednesday extended the lockdown in Melbourne for another week until June 10 but eased some curbs elsewhere in the state.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Friday, versus three a day earlier, taking the total infections to 65 in the latest outbreak.

Mexico adds nearly 3,000 new cases

Mexico has reported 2,894 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 216 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,426,822 infections and 228,362 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggests the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies