The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 2.85M people and infected more than 131.24M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 4:

A man crosses a mostly empty city centre street in Brisbane, Australia, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 4

Australia enjoys Easter with no new local cases

Australians are celebrating Easter Sunday in a relatively unrestricted manner as the country reported no new locally acquired cases.

Queensland, the epicentre of a recent, small community outbreak, has had only one infection in the past three days. The state has the tightest restrictions on public gatherings.

Elsewhere, Australians flocked to the beaches, capitalising on the warm weather in many parts of the country, or gathered with families, in a stark contrast to last year's Easter when a nationwide lockdown kept people confined to their homes.

While many countries have imposed fresh lockdowns or curtailed services for the major Christian holiday trying to keep the third wave of coronavirus from further spreading, Australia's churches were open and many were attending services during the four-day weekend.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 12,196 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 12,196 to 2,885,386, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 68 to 76,963, the tally showed.

Navajo Nation reports 4 new virus deaths

The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 18 additional confirmed cases and four more deaths.

The pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah increased to 30,164 cases and 1,257 deaths.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez encouraged people to celebrate the Easter weekend safely while following protocols. Nez said those including staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large in-person gatherings, and washing hands often.

Seoul church limits Easter service as virus spikes

A church in Seoul held a reduced Easter service on Sunday amid a spike of coronavirus infections across South Korea.

Over 2,000 people attended Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church, which is about 20 percent of the normal capacity.

Only church members were allowed to attend mass due to the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections exceeded 500 for the fifth straight day, the government said Sunday.

It was a pace unseen since January, as experts raise concerns about another viral surge amid a slow rollout in vaccines.

Brazil registers 1,987 new deaths

Brazil has registered 1,987 new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said.

The Latin American nation is reeling from the worst of the pandemic yet and has the highest daily death tolls in the world.

Deaths now total 330,193. Cases rose by 43,515, the ministry said, and now total 12,953,597.

Mainland China reports 21 cases vs 26 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 21 new Covid-19 cases for April 3, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

In a statement, the National Health Commission said 10 of the new confirmed cases were local transmissions in the southwestern Yunnan province.

The other 11 cases were imported infections, it said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 24 on April 3.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,273, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636, according to the statement.

Canada surpasses 1 million cases

Canada has crossed the threshold of one million coronavirus cases as the country faces a third wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions in recent days.

With 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 announced in British Columbia on Saturday evening, Canada topped one million cases since the start of the pandemic, according to figures reported by Canadian broadcasters.

Just over 23,000 people have died.

Canada is grappling with a third wave of cases amid the rapid spread of variants, which are more contagious.

Argentine president tests positive for Covid-19

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 (99 Fahrenheit) and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted.

A PCR test later confirmed the diagnosis.

Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11, sources in the presidency told AFP.

Argentina is facing a second wave of the coronavirus with a sustained rise in cases.

The South American country of 45 million inhabitants has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 56,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Mor e than 4.1 million people there had been vaccinated as of Saturday.

Bangladesh set for 7-day lockdown

Bangladesh will impose a one-week nationwide lockdown starting Monday to stem the spread of Covid-19, said government officials.

Underlining the rapid spread of the virus in the last couple of days, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that the lockdown is a preliminary step and might be extended.

Later in the day, the authorities announced that all domestic flights, as well as rail and waterway services would be suspended during the one-week lockdown.

International flights, however, as per the government rule during the pandemic, will run as previously scheduled, and the cargo trains and ships will operate.

In the last 24 hours, the South Asian country saw 58 deaths and 5,683 new cases, bringing the death toll to 9,213 while over 630,000 people have been infected.

Fighting off a third wave, the country has seen a rapid rise of Covid-19 deaths and infections over the last week, with an average deat h tally of nearly 50 per day and around 6,000 daily infections.

Bucharest protest against virus control measures

Protesters opposing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have protested in Romania's capital Bucharest, as the country experienced a seventh straight day of demonsrations since the restrictions came into effect last Sunday.

The new regulations include an 8pm curfew and, in hard-hit areas, shorter shopping hours.

The Eastern European country is currently battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections and has recorded its highest numbers of patients in intensive care units over the last week.

According to John Hopkins university Romania has 964,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 23,819 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies