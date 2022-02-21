Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 424M people and killed over 5.9M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Passengers arrive at International Sydney Airport after Australia has fully reopened its borders. (AP)

Australia fully reopens its borders

Australia has fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of being shut in the pandemic as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.

More than 50 international flights will reach the country through the day, including 27 touching down at Sydney, its largest city, as the tourism and hospitality sectors look to rebuild after getting hammered by Covid-19 restrictions.

As borders fully reopen, Australia's outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have passed its peak with hospital admissions steadily falling over the past three weeks.

The bulk of Australia's pandemic total of around 2.7 million confirmed cases has been detected since the emergence of Omicron in late November. Total deaths stood at 4,913.

Mexico reports 163 more Covid deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 163 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, according to data released, bringing the official death toll since the pandemic began to 315,688.

Brazil registers over 400 Covid deaths

Brazil has registered 406 Covid-19 deaths and 40,625 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 644,286 coronavirus deaths and 28,208,212 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has experienced a severe spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks due the Omicron variant, though the lethality of the current wave is much lower than previous wave s due to relatively high vaccination rates.

UK's PM to scrap Covid restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions as part of a "living with Covid" strategy that aims to achieve a faster exit from the pandemic than other major economies.

As Hong Kong builds isolation units and Europe retains social distancing and vaccine rules, Johnson will announce the repeal of any pandemic requirements that impinge on personal freedoms, a day after Queen Elizabeth tested positive for the virus.

Under the plans, which have been in the works for weeks, Britain will become the first major European country to allow people who know they are infected with Covid-19 to freely use shops, public transport and go to work.

