Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 961,000 people and infected over 30.9 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 20:

People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic in Sydney. September 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

Australia looked set to record its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in three months on Sunday as a hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne brought the country's virus epicentre down sharply.

The second-most populous state Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, reported 14 new infections in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, down from 21 new virus cases the day prior and its lowest since June 19.

That put Victoria, which has spent months under lockdown to slow a second wave of infections, on track to meet a target of keeping average daily increases below 50 by September 28 when the authorities have said they may lift restrictions.

Australia's biggest state New South Wales, which has Sydney as the capital, reported two new cases, while the Queensland state also reported two, bringing the national total to 18, the lowest national tally since June 23. The five other states and territories had not reported daily case numbers by Sunday morning, but have reported no increases most days for weeks.

South Korea logs 82 cases

South Korea reported 82 virus cases as of midnight Saturday, the lowest daily infections since mid-August, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Of the total, 72 were locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 22,975, with 383 deaths.

Mexico reports 5,167 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,167 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 694,121 cases, and 455 new deaths, for a cumulative death toll of 73,258.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said the real number of cases in the country is significantly higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies