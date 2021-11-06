Fast News

Covid-19 has infected nearly 250M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 6:

Pedestrians walk through Sydney’s city centre in the wake of coronavirus regulations easing following months of lockdown orders to curb an outbreak. (Reuters)

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80 percent rate of vaccinations

Australia has reached a full inoculation rate of 80 percent of those aged 16 and older, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a "magnificent milestone" on the path to becoming one of the world's most vaccinated countries against Covid-19.

Once a champion of a Covid-zero strategy to manage the pandemic, the country of 25 million has moved towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations, as the Delta variant has proven too infectious to suppress.

"Another, magnificent milestone, Australia," Morrison said in a video post on Facebook.

"That's four out of five, how good is that? This has been a true Australian national effort."

Russia reports daily record of new cases

Russia has reported 41,335 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

The government's coronavirus task force also reported 1,188 deaths related to the virus.

A week-long workplace shutdown in Russia, designed to curb the spread of the virus, is nearing its end. Some regions are planning to extend restrictions into next week, but many have opted to resume work from Monday.

Germany to offer Covid-19 booster to all vaccinated people

Germany will offer a Covid-19 booster to all vaccinated people six months after receiving their previous dose, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.

“Booster shots after six months should become the norm, not the exception," Spahn said following a meeting with health ministers from the country’s federal states, adding that this will provide stronger protection.

Germany reported a record 37,120 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest single-day count since the pandemic began early last year. The surge in new infections raised fears that the winter would lead to more outbreaks.

New Zealand's daily cases cross 200 for first time

New Zealand's 206 new daily community infections carried it past the double-hundred mark for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, as the nation scrambles to vaccinate its population of 5 million.

The most populous city of Auckland, which reported 200 of the new cases, has lived under Covid-19 curbs for nearly three months as it battles an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant, although restrictions are expected to ease on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she wanted Auckland residents to be able to travel for the southern hemisphere summer and Christmas.

Ukraine reports record 793 daily coronavirus-related deaths

Ukraine has registered a record 793 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The previous high of 734 deaths was on October 26.

The ministry's data showed 25,063 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 3.06 million coronavirus cases and 71,635 deaths.

Denver Zoo reports world's first coronavirus cases in hyenas

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Samples from a variety of animals at the zoo, including the spotted hyenas, were tested after several lions at the facility became ill, according to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

It was the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide.

The hyena samples tested presumptive positive at a lab at Colorado State University, and the cases were confirmed by the national lab.

In addition to the two hyenas, 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo tested positive for the virus.

Mainland China reports 55 new cases

Mainland China has reported 55 new cases, down from 78 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 40 of the new cases were locally transmitted, down from 68 the previous day, with 16 in the northeast border province of Heilongjiang.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 27, down from 42 a day earlier.

Mainland China has reported 97,660 cases, with 4,636 deaths.

US expects delays when travel restriction lifts

The United States is preparing for long lines and delays when restrictions are lifted on non-US citizen international travelers who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

President Joe Biden's administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," the official said. The government was boosting staffing to pre-pandemic levels but "long lines are expected in the initial days."

The United States on Monday is lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries and at its land borders with Mexico and Canada, ending the historic entry bans to address the spread of the virus for much of the world's population.

Brazil registers 389 new deaths

Brazil has reported 389 new deaths and 13,321 additional cases.

The South American country has now registered a total of 609,060 deaths and 21,862,458 total confirmed cases, according to data released by the nation's health ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies