Covid-19 has killed more than 4.3M people and infected over 204M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 10:

Year 12 HSC students begin to get their Pfizer vaccines for the coronavirus disease at a mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, on August 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, August 10

Australia's outbreak expands, new cases in Melbourne

Australia's Victoria state has reported a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases, raising the prospect of an extended lockdown in Melbourne as officials battle to contain a Delta strain outbreak.

State officials reported 20 new cases, up from 11 a day earlier, and added dozens of new venues to a list of virus-exposed sites in Melbourne, including cafes, supermarkets and fuel service stations.

In line with recent trends, and worrying officials, 15 of the cases were in the community while infectious. Health officials have said the number of people who are in public while infectious needs to be close to zero before lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne are lifted.

Melbourne's lockdown is currently scheduled to end on Thursday and Sydney's at the end of the month.

New South Wales officials expanded strict stay-home rules to include two regions near the Queensland border, Byron Bay and Tamworth, late on Monday after visits by infectious people from the city.

With just over 36,600 cases and 939 deaths, Australia has handled the pandemic much better than many other developed economies.

But the fast-moving Delta strain has thrown Australia's reopening plans in disarray. Economists expect the lockdowns in its two largest cities to have tipped the country's $1.5 trillion economy into a second recession in as many years.

Mexico records 6,513 coronavirus cases, 270 more deaths



Mexico has recorded 6,513 more confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 270 deaths, bringing the total confirmed number of cases to 2,978,330 and the overall death toll to 244,690.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Brazil reports 411 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has had 12,085 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 411 deaths from Covid-19.

The South American country has now registered 20,177,757 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 563,562, according to government data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Delta variant pushes US cases

Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in the United States are at a six-month high, fuelled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates.

Nationwide, cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35 percent over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population.

Hospitalisations rose 40 percent and deaths, a lagging indicator, registered an 18 percent uptick in the past week.

The intensifying spread of the pandemic has led to cancellation of some large high-profile events. One notable exception is an annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, which has been proceeding as planned.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies