Coronavirus has now infected over 15 million people and has killed more than 618,000. Here are the latest updates for July 22:

Health workers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on July 20, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Mainland China reports more cases

China reported 14 new cases in the mainland for July 21, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The other five were imported cases.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, up from six a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 83,707 confirmed cases, the health authority said.

The death toll remained at 4,634.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 40,000 mark

Mexico's Health Ministry onTuesday reported 6,859 new confirmed infections and 915 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 356,255 cases and 40,400 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases

Over 400 infected bodies recovered from Bolivia's streets

Bolivian police said they've recovered more than 400 bodies from streets and homes over a five-day period, with 85 percent of the dead believed to have had coronavirus.

A total of 191 bodies were recovered in the Cochabamba metropolitan area alone from July 15-20, with another 141 collected in La Paz, national police director Coronel Ivan Rojas told journalists.

In the country's biggest city, Santa Cruz, authorities recovered 68 bodies.

The Santa Cruz metropolitan area is the worst affected by coronavirus in Bolivia and accounts for almost half of the country's more than 60,000 cases.

Some 85 percent of the bodies were "positive cases for Covid-19 and cases with Covid symptoms, so they will be recorded as suspected cases," said Rojas.

The rest died of "other causes, meaning death from an illness or a violent cause," he added.

According to the national epidemiological office, the western regions of Cochabamba and La Paz are experiencing a "very rapid increase" in cases.

Qatar allows citizens and permanent residents to travel

Qatar said that its citizens and permanent residency holders can travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents will be allowed to return starting August 1.

The statement also said arrivals to the country from low-risk countries are required to take a coronavirus test and sign a formal pledge to adhere to quarantine at home for a week.

These measures come as the third phase of a four-phase plan to lift coronavirus restrictions starts at the beginning of August.

Virus is driving force behind displacements in Yemen

The UN migration agency is warning the pandemic has emerged as a new driver of internal displacement among Yemenis.

The International Organization for Migration says its teams have tallied more than 10,000 people citing fear of the virus or its impact on the economy and services as reasons for moving in the last 3.5 months.

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix has found more than 100,000 people have been forced to flee in Yemen since January because of fighting and insecurity. Those in the country have already dealt with five years of war.

Yemen has 1,610 confirmed cases and 445 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Jordan to reopen airports to tourists in August

The Jordanian government says it will begin reopening airports to international travelers in August after sealing its borders in March to help halt the spread.

Travelers from a list of approved, low-risk countries must pass a test at least 72 hours before departure and will get a second test upon arrival in Jordan, Transportation Minister Khaled Saif says.

Jordan will require incoming tourists to download Aman, the government’s contact-tracing mobile application, for the duration of their stay in the country.

Jordan is heavily reliant on tourism and shutting its borders in response to the pandemic has impacted the economy. But the measures have resulted in 1,218 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.

Trump says he's 'getting used to' wearing mask

President Donald Trump says he’s “getting used to” wearing a mask as he showed off his from the White House briefing room podium.

He’s telling reporters that he has “no problem” wearing one, saying: “I carry it. I wear it... and I’ll continue.”

Trump’s recent comments are a major change in tone for the president, who spent months resisting wearing a mask in public and once suggested they were a political statement against him.

But he told reporters that he’s “getting used to the mask” and uses one when appropriate.

Trump then pulled his out of a suit pocket and encouraged the public, saying: “if you’re close together, I would put on the mask.”

Trump’s comments came at the end of the return of his evening briefing, which lasted less than half an hour.

Trump appeared alone, with no public health experts appearing.

Alaska imposes mask law in capital

People in Alaska’s capital city must wear face coverings in certain indoor public places.

The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly passed the measure, which is similar to a measure enacted in Anchorage.

It calls for use of face coverings in grocery stores, restaurants, bars, childcare and personal care facilities.

It’s also required in communal office areas and on public transportation.

Exceptions include people who cannot tolerate a mask due to medical conditions or disabilities, those exercising and children younger than two-years-old.

The ordinance allows for fines up to $25. It also states a violation doesn’t create grounds for harassment.

Bolsonaro has third test to see if still infected

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has had a third test to see if he is still infected and that the result will be released soon.

Speaking to supporters gathered in front of the presidential residence, Bolsonaro said, “God willing, I will test negative."

The president announced on July 7 that he had the disease that can be caused by the virus.

On July 15, he said he had tested positive one more time.

Bolsonaro says that if his latest test proves negative, he wants to travel Friday to the state of Piaui in northeastern Brazil.

The head of Brazil’s Ministry of Regional Development is scheduled to visit the city of Floriano in that state to dedicate new housing and a sanitation system.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies