The global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 46.3 million people and claimed more than 1.2 million lives. Here are the updates for November 1:

People take photos in front of a 'Welcome Back' sign in Melbourne after coronavirus disease restrictions were eased for the state of Victoria, Australia, October 28, 2020 (Sandra Sanders / Reuters)

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Australia records no new cases for the first time in five months

Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.

The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90% of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

Russia's new cases hit record high of 18,665

Russia's daily tally of cases hit a record high of 18,665, including 5,261 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,636,781.

Authorities also reported 245 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 28,235.

India reports nearly 47,000 more cases

India’s coronavirus count neared the 8.2 million mark after it registered 46,964 new cases over the past day, official figures revealed.

The country recorded its lowest daily death toll in four months with 470 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 122,111.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 532,930

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,177 to 532,930, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 29 to 10,481, the tally showed.

Mexico reports 6,151 new cases, 464 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 6,151 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 464 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 924,962 cases and 91,753 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions clash with police in Spanish cities

Spain's prime minister on Saturday condemned a series of violent protests in cities across the country against restrictions imposed to curb the surge of Covid-19 after a six-month state of emergency came into action this week.

Protesters pelted police with rocks and other projectiles in Barcelona in a second night of disturbances in Spain's second-largest city.

In the northern Spanish city of Logrono, about 150 people attacked police with stones, set fire to containers and looted shops, police reported. Riot police were draft ed in to quell disturbances in Haro, in the wine-growing region of La Rioja.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "Only from responsibility, unity and sacrifice will we be able to defeat the pandemic that is devastating all countries. Violent and irrational behaviour by minority groups is intolerable. It is not the way."

Brazil reports 18,947 new cases, 407 deaths

Brazil recorded 18,947 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 407 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the United States and India.

South America's largest country has also reported 159,884 deaths, making it the second-deadliest outbreak after the United States.

Portugal announces new partial lockdown

Portugal on Saturday announced a partial lockdown to take effect from Wednesday to try to limit the spread of Covid-19.

As in other European countries such as England and France, the restrictions will be less severe than those imposed earlier in the year, but will still affect around 70 percent of the population.

Measures already in place for nearly two weeks in three municipalities in northern Portugal will be expanded from Wednesday to 121 communes out of a total of 308, covering around 7.1 million people or 70 percent of the population.

People will still be able to work if they cannot work from home and to take children to school.

Shops will have to shut by 10pm and businesses will have to adopt staggered working hours.

Portugal recorded 656 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths with nearly 2,000 people receiving treatment, of whom 275 were in intensive care on Friday.

French death toll up by 224 at 36,788

France said on Saturday that 224 more people had died from the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 36,788, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 35,641.

That compared to just under 48,000 confirmed cases reported the previous day and a record daily high of 52,010 last Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 1.36 million.

A new national lockdown came into effect on Friday in France in an effort to put the brakes on a Covid-19 epidemic that officials say risks spiralling out of control.

There were 2,507 people in intensive care units among new hospitalisations in the past seven days, the data on Saturday showed, up from 2,401 reported on Friday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies