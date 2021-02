Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.3 million people and infected more than 106 million. Here are the developments for February 7:

Empty seating outside the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis grand slam in Melbourne, Australia on February 4, 2021. (AP)

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 8,616

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 8,616 to 2,284,010, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 231 to 61,517, the tally showed.

Brazil gets first active ingredients for AstraZeneca vaccine

A first shipment of 88 liters of active ingredients to make AstraZeneca's vaccine in Brazil arrived from China, essential input to speed the country's troubled vaccination programme.

With those supplies flown into Rio de Janeiro on a cargo plane, the Fiocruz biomedical center can begin filling and finishing 2.8 million doses. The federally funded center expects to receive more ingredients this month to make a total of 15 million shots of the vaccine developed with Oxford University.

The Fiocruz production line, originally scheduled to start producing in December, has sat idle due to delays getting the first shipment of supplies from China.

The AstraZeneca Plc vaccine is the central pillar of Brazil's national inoculation program and the federal government has ordered material for Fiocruz to make up to 100 million shots. To start inoculating its 210 million people, Brazil has relied initially on the Chinese vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd and 2 million ready-to-use AstraZeneca shots imported from India last month.

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute said on Saturday it has begun to fill-and-finish 8.6 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine called Coronavac with ingredients that arrived from China on Wednesday.

Butantan said it expects to receive another supply of ingredients on Wednesday to make an additional 8.7 million doses.

Australia reports no new local cases ahead of Australian Open

Australia reported no new local cases for a third day on Sunday, as tennis players geared up for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne on Monday.

The Australian Open will have a reduced attendance of 30,000 fans a day, about 50 percent lower than usual because of Covid-19 protocols.

Those public health protocols, which have been credited with making Australia one of the most successful nations in battling the novel coronavirus, forced players into a two-week hotel quarantine upon their arrival in Melbourne in January.

More than 500 staff and players tested negative for the coronavirus virus on Friday in re-testing required after a worker at their quarantine hotel caught the virus.

Nearly 1,200 close contacts of the infected worker have now tested negative to the virus, said health officials in the state of Victoria, where Melbourne is the capital.

There were also no new local coronavirus cases reported in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia, where there had been infections in past weeks.

Australia has reported under 29,000 total coronavirus infections and 909 deaths because of border closures, high rates of community compliance with social distancing measures, and aggressive testing and contact tracing.

Brazil reports 50,630 new cases, 978 deaths

Brazil has had 50,630 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 978 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 9,497,795 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 231,012, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Mexico's death toll rises to 164,290

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,368 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total in the country to 164,290.

South Africa records 3,184 new infections

South Africa has recorded 3,184 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total to 1,473,700, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“Regrettably, we report a further 278 Covid-19 related deaths,” Mlkhize said, adding that it brings the number of fatalities to 46,180.

The coastal city of Kwa-Zulu Natal had the highest death toll Saturday with 109, followed by the tourism province of Western Cape which recorded 57 deaths.

Gauteng province, which includes the capital of Pretoria and the largest city, Johannesburg, registered 50 deaths. While the remaining six provinces each have less than 47 deaths reported.

South Africa has the highest number of Covid-19 cases on the continent and is also struggling with a newly discovered variant that has spread to several countries.

Africa’s most advanced economy has conducted 8,469,756 tests with 33,187 new tests recorded since Friday.

AstraZeneca thinks shot can stop severe disease from South Africa Covid variant

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has said it believes its Covid-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could protect against severe disease caused by the South African variant of the virus.

AstraZeneca confirmed that early data from a small trial, first reported by the Financial Times, had shown limited efficacy for the vaccine against mild disease primarily due to this variant.

"We do believe our vaccine could protect against severe disease, as neutralising antibody activity is equivalent to that of other Covid-19 vaccines that have demonstrated activity against more severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimised to 8-12 weeks," a spokesman said in a statement.

Greece imposes curfew in Attica Region to combat virus



Streets and squares in the Greek capital of Athens were empty on Saturday night as an extended curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus took effect.

The Greek government announced on Friday a new curfew in the Attica region and two more regions which will remain in place every weekend until at least February 15.

The curfew began at 16:00GMT and will run until 03:00GMT.

The country of 11 million people is currently vaccinating those 80 and over, as well as health care workers.

Greek authorities said on Saturday a further 1,113 new virus cases and 29 new deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours.

Greece's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 163,213, with 5,951 dead.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies