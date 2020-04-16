Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected almost 2.1 million people and killed more than 134,000 globally since it first emerged in China's Wuhan. Here are the latest updates for April 16:

People walk on a flight of steps after the government announced a state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 16, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 16

Restrictions to continue at least four more weeks in Australia

Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, despite signs that Canberra has been succcesful in slowing infection rates.

Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases, and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.

He said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.

Germany's cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.

The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.

Germany has conducted more than 1.7 million tests for Covid-19, second only to the US where more than 3.25 million have been carried out.

New Zealand to keep restrictions after lockdown ends

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that significant restrictions would be kept in place even if the country eases the nationwide one-month lockdown enforced to beat the Covid-19 spread.

New Zealand introduced its highest, level 4 lockdown measures in March, under which offices, schools and all non-essential services like bars, restaurants, cafes and playgrounds were shut down. A decision on whether to lift the lockdown would be made on April 20.

Ardern said if New Zealand moves to the lower level 3 of restriction, it would permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way but there will be no "rush to normality".

Thailand reports 29 new cases, three new deaths

Thailand reported 29 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing it to a total of 2,672 cases and 46 fatalities since the outbreak there escalated in January.

Of the new cases, 14 patients were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and 10 that tested positive area waiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand also reported that 1,593 patients have recovered and gone home

US sees record deaths for second straight day

US coronavirus deaths increased by a record number for the second day in a row, rising by at least 2,371 on Wednesday to top 30,800, according to a Reuters tally, as states spared the worst of the pandemic mulled a partial lifting of restrictions on business and social life by May 1.

The United States recorded its first coronavirus fatality on February 29. It took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and just nine more days to go from 10,000 fatalities to 30,000. The previous high single-day death toll was 2,364 on Tuesday.

Confirmed cases topped 635,000 in the United States and over two million globally.

President Donald Trump said that the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.

IMF approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

The International MonetaryFund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its executive board had approved creation of a new short-term liquidity line to help member countries with strong fundamentals deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the facility would provide a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals, who needed short-term and moderate support with their balance of payments.

She said the instrument would allow the Fund to provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of a country's quota, filling "a critical gap in the Fund's toolkit."

Mexico reports 448 new cases

Mexican health officials reported on Wednesday 448 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 5,847 cases and 449 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have as many as 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

