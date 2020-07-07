Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 11.71 million people and claimed nearly 540,000 lives. Here are updates for July 7:

An ambulance is seen outside one of nine public housing estates locked down due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne on July 6, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, July 7

Australia's second-biggest city under new virus lockdown



More than five million residents of Melbourne will be locked down for six weeks after coronavirus cases surged in Australia's second-biggest city, authorities announced.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown would begin at midnight Wednesday and last at least six weeks, as he warned residents "we can't pretend" the coronavirus crisis is over.

After the south-eastern city detected 191 new cases in 24 hours, Andrews said there were now too many incidents of the virus to trace and track.

Australia has recorded almost 9,000 cases and 106 deaths from the virus.

UAE to further ramp up testing as cases rise

The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20 percent of the population, for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions, a government spokesperson said.

The regional business and tourism hub on June 24 removed a nationwide curfew in place since mid-March. It has gradually reopened commercial businesses and public venues and the emirate, or state, of Dubai is set reopen to foreign visitors on Tuesday.

The UAE recorded 528 new cases on Monday, taking its tally to 52,068 with 324 deaths. The daily infection rate had dropped from a peak of over 900 in late May to average between 300 to 400, but rose over the weekend to some 700.

Argentina reports more deaths

The death toll in Argentina from the novel coronavirus rose to 1,582 as the pandemic continued to spread in Latin America.

The country reported 75 fatalities from the virus during the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country reached 80,447 as 2,632 more people tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite a partial quarantine in Argentina that has been in effect since March 20, the number of cases and deaths continues to rise.

Virus claims 183 more lives in Peru

Peru reported 183 deaths from the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, health officials there said.

The death toll climbed to 10,772, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 305,703 with 2,985 additional infections.

At least 197,619 people have recovered from the virus.



Meanwhile, according to the country's media, at least 400 teachers have died from the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

India's coronavirus death toll hits 20,000



India's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts.

The rate of both new virus infections and deaths are rising at the fastest pace in three months, as officials lift a vast lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people that has left tens of thousands without work and shuttered businesses.

The country reported 467 new deaths, taking the toll to 20,160.

It also recorded 22,252 new infections, increasing the total to 719,665. India earlier overtook Russia as the third most affected country globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

But its death rate per 10,000 people is still a low 0.15, compared with 3.97 in the United States and 6.65 in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 196,944

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 390 to 196,944, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 8 to 9,024, the tally showed.

First tranche of sport relief funding released by New Zealand government

New Zealand's government said it has released the first installment of a $174.21 million (NZ$265 million) funding package to help the local sports industry cope with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson said much of the initial NZ$80 million tranche would be used to boost community sports, help sports organisations run national leagues and upgrade facilities for global sporting events.

New Zealand's successful joint bid with Australia to host soccer's Women's World Cup in 2023 brings a third women's global event to the country in the next three years.

Both the women's Cricket and Rugby World Cups are due to be held in New Zealand in 2021 and Robertson said an initial NZ$7.3 million would be spent on upgrading facilities for women.

Brazil reports over 600 deaths as Bolsonaro undergoes test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus as the country reported 620 more deaths over the past 24 hours.

Bolsonaro's statement after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes.

The country registered 20,229 additional cases over the last 24 hours. It has now registered 1,623,284 total cases and 65,487 deaths attributable to the virus.

China reports eight new cases

China reported eight new cases in the mainland for July 6, up from four a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers entering China from abroad, while the capital city of Beijing reported zero new cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths.

China also reported 15 new asymptomatic casesfor July 6, up from 11 a day earlier. As of July 6, China had a total of 83,565 confirmed cases while the death toll remained at 4,634

Mexico records 480 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,902 new confirmed infections and 480 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 261,750 cases and 31,119 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Atlanta mayor tests positive

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said that she has tested positive for Covid-19, but has not shown symptoms of the virus.

She gave no information about her diagnosis, whether she is under quarantine and when she was tested.

"Covid-19 has literally hit home," the first-term mayor of Georgia's state capital city said on Twitter on Monday.

US to withdraw visas for foreign students

The United States has said it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Students in such programmes "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue "vocational coursework," according to ICE.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies