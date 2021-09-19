Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 228M people and killed over 4.6M. Here are virus-related developments for September 18:

People walk in front of the Opera House in Australia's Sydney on September 10, 2021 (AFP)

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Australia's New South Wales reports 1,083 virus cases

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported 1,083 locally acquired Covid-19 infections and 13 more deaths in an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant that began in mid-June.

There are 1,238 people admitted to hospital, with 234 in intensive care, 123 of whom require ventilation, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.

Australia's Victoria reports 507 cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 507 new locally acquired virus cases and one related death, as the state remains in months-long lockdown imposed to reign the highly infectious Delta variant.

There are now 5,262 active cases of the virus in Victoria, home to nearly 7 million people.

Mexico posts more than 11,000 cases

Mexico reported 11,711 new confirmed cases of the virus and 765 deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,564,694 and 271,303 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.

The ministry has previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

SoFi Stadium fans must have vaccinations or negative tests

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is requiring fans attending Rams and Chargers games to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours.

The mandate takes effect beginning October 7 at all outdoor events with at least 10,000 attendees and impacts anyone age 12 or over. Children do not need to have been tested but must wear a mask. Adults also must wear masks.

Arizona reports more deaths, fewer virus cases

Arizona reported more than 100 daily virus deaths for the second time since February.

The 108 confirmed deaths and 2,742 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday. Hospitalisations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks, with 1,981 patients occupying hospital beds on Friday.

That’s down from the current surge’s high of 2,103 on September 11.

US administers about 384.9M doses of vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 384,911,290 doses of vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 466,569,635 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from 383,994,877 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by September 17 out of 464,315,725 doses delivered.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies