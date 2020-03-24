Fast News

WHO says the coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating" as the number of deaths surge close to 16,000, with over 350,000 declared infections. Here's the latest:

Newspaper headlines are pasted to the side of a newspaper stand in Melbourne on March 23, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday March 24, 2020

Australia PM warns of harsh penalties

Australia's New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, will use harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic was at a "critical stage."

"We need to make sure everybody who's in self-isolation stays in self-isolation. We are ramping up our compliance," she told reporters.

"There are harsh penalties and we'll enforce that. We have to take this seriously."

The number of Covid-19 cases in NSW jumped by 149 overnight to 818.

The total number of cases across Australia has surpassed 1,700, up from less than 100 at the start of March.

Berejiklian did not specify how the self-isolation rules will be enforced.

She pointed to countries that did not control the spread of the virus early on.

"I don't want to be another example of a jurisdiction that didn't do what it needed to do at the right time," she said.

Cuba to quarantine tourists over virus fears

Cuba will quarantine foreign tourists from Tuesday to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus, the communist country's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on Monday.

"All tourists still in hotels will be placed in quarantine... They cannot leave the hotel" until they find a flight home, he said on state TV, adding that there were 32,500 holidaymakers from overseas on the Caribbean island on Monday.

Japan in talks with IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Japan's government is negotiating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games by a maximum one year, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks over the phone with IOC President Thomas Bach later on Tuesday, the paper said, citing a senior Japanese government official.

US clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments soon

President Donald Trump on Monday said a clinical trial for possible treatment of the deadly coronavirus will begin in New York soon, reiterating his belief that a combination of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin could beat back the global pandemic.

"Clinical trials in New York will begin on existing drugsthat may prove effective against the virus," Trump said.

"Wehave 10,000 units going and it will be distributed tomorrow."

Turkey adopts new measures

Turkey adopted new measures Tuesday on shopping and transportation in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Interior Ministry issued a notice saying all public transport vehicles will be allowed to carry only half their capacity while all grocery stores will only provide service between 09:00 and 21:00 local time (GMT0600 and GMT1800).

Notably, only a certain number of people will be allowed to shop at one time, depending on the size of the store.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies