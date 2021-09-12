Fast News

Covid-19 has infected over 225M people and has claimed 4.6M lives. Here are virus-related developments for September 12:

People walk along the harbour in Sydney on September 10, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Australia's Queensland avoids Covid-19 lockdown as cases dip in Victoria

Queensland, Australia's third most populous state, said it does not need to order a lockdown after it detected zero infections in the past 24 hours.

The state on Saturday reported five cases, with state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that a lockdown could be needed to stop the spread of the virus.

Australia's second most populous state said daily Covid-19 infections fell slightly.

Victoria state said it recorded 392 infections in the past 24 hours, down slightly on the 450 cases recorded one day earlier.

Brazil registers 712 more deaths

Brazil has reported 14,335 new coronavirus cases and 712 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

More than 585,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 21 million cases, the ministry says.

Mexico records 675 more deaths

Mexico has recorded 12,511 confirmed coronavirus cases and 675 more fatalities from the virus, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Latin American nation to 3,506,743 and the overall death toll to 267,524.

