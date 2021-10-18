Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 241M people and killed nearly 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 18.

Staff members shoot confetti in the air to celebrate the re-opening to visitors at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium in Sydney, Australia on October 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, October 18, 2021

Sydney eases more restrictions as vaccinations pass key milestone

Thousands of children returned to Sydney's schools after nearly four months of home learning as Australia's largest city eased more restrictions just a week after lifting its lockdown amid a surge in vaccination levels.

A faster-than-expected vaccine uptake brought forward further lifting of restrictions by several days as New South Wales (NSW), home to Sydney, topped the 80 percent double-dose immunisation rate over the weekend in people above 16. Authorities had pledged to begin easing curbs as rates reached 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent.

China reports 24 new cases

China reported 24 new confirmed cases, up from 20 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Two local cases were found in the northwestern city of Xian, while the rest of the infections were imported from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 9 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 13 in the day earlier.

Brazil registers 130 more deaths

Brazil recorded 5,738 new cases of virus in the past 24 hours, along with 130 deaths from the virus, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 603,282, according to ministry data.

Egypt will impose restrictions on public employees after Nov 15

Egypt will mandate that public sector employees must either be vaccinated against the virus or take a weekly virus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after November 15, a cabinet statement said.

A government meeting also agreed to allocate one billion pounds ($64 million) to address spending requirements related to the coronavirus crisis.

