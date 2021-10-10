Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 238M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 10:

People wear protective face masks in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sydney poised to ease Covid-19 curbs

Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said, with businesses readying themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents from Monday.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, in an outbreak that has kept 5 million people in state capital Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days.

But as the state has met the threshold of 70 percent of its people fully vaccinated, New South Wales was ready to ease some restrictions and reopen many businesses, said state Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Malaysia to allow fully vaccinated people to travel interstate



Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says government will allow fully vaccinated people to travel interstate without police permission starting October 11.

Yaakob also added that decision to lift travel restrictions was made as 90 percent of adult population fully vaccinated.

Italy fully vaccinates 80 percent of people over-12s

Italy reached the target of fully vaccinating 80 percent of the population over the age of 12 against the virus, according to official data, achieving a goal Rome had set as a safety cut-off point, government data showed.

According to a government website showed 43,229,551 people over-12, out of a total population of around 60 million, had completed their vaccination cycle as of October 10.

The 80 percent target was set by special commissioner for the Covid emergency, Army General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in March and was hit late on October 9.

China administers 2.22B doses as of Oct 9 - health authority

China has administered a total of 2.22 billion doses of vaccine as of October 9, data from the National Health Commission showed.

Germany logs 7,612 cases

Germany reports 7,612 new cases and 24 new deaths, according to the country's disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute.

Tension eases in Rome after vaccine rule protest

The heat between riot police and protesters in Rome eventually cooled down on Saturday evening after water cannon and tear gas was fired at anti 'Green Pass' demonstrators.

Earlier in the day, thousands demonstrated against a government rule requiring vaccines or recent negative tests to access workplaces starting next week.

The certification in Italy, known as a “Green Pass,” takes effect on October 15 and applies to public and private workplaces.

The protesters first held a noisy, authorised protest on Saturday in Piazza Del Popolo.

Then demonstrators left the vast square and clashed with police as they headed through nearby Villa Borghese Park and then down Via Veneto in an unauthorised march.

Police in helmets and carrying shields and batons blocked them from marching down a street that runs past Premier Mario Draghi's office.

But a group of protesters broke off and headed down another street in Rome's historic main shopping district that ends near the premier’s office.

Police formed a line, aided by police vans, and sprayed water to thwart access to the seat of the Italian government.

Many protesters raised clenched fists or waved Italian flags and shouted “Freedom!” One banner read “Get your hands off (our) work."

Rai State TV said demonstrators numbered at least 10,000, while organisers said they numbered 100,000.

Mexico reports 6,153 new cases, 348 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 6,153 new cases in the country and 348 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,720,545 and the death toll to 281,958.

It has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil has 404 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

Brazil has had 16,451 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 404 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil on Friday became the second country in the world after the United States to pass 600,000 deaths, and the official death toll has now risen to 600,829, with 21,567,181 cases registered since the pandemic began.

There are signs, however, that infections in Brazil are finally ebbing, as the country ramps up vaccinations after a slow start. More than 70% of Brazilians have received a first dose, compared to 65% in the United States.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies