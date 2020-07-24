Fast News

Coronavirus has now infected over 15 million people and has killed more than 636,000. Here are the latest updates for July 24:

Commuters walk past Melbourne's Flinders Street Station on July 23, 2020 on the first day of the mandatory wearing of face masks in public areas as the city experiences an outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

Australia's Victoria reports 6 new deaths

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said six people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began.

Three people in their 80s and three in their 90s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne.

Victoria reported five deaths, 300 new infections compared with 403 cases a day earlier.

Tennis-ATP cancels China tournament swing

The men's ATP Tour said it has canceled the 2020 China tournament swing after the decision of the country's sports authority to not hold any international sporting events due to the pandemic.

The directive mandates that no international sporting events will proceed in China for the remainder of the year, the ATP Tour said in a news release.

As a result, the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Asia's only ATP Masters 1000 tournament, the China Open in Beijing, an ATP 500 event, as well as the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, ATP 250 events, will not take place in 2020.

China logs 21 cases, including 13 in Xinjiang

China reported 21 virus cases in the mainland, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 13 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Two were in Dalian city in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 43 new asymptomatic patients, up from 31 a day earlier.

New South Wales tightens restrictions as clusters grow

Restrictions were reintroduced in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales as authorities battle to control fresh virus clusters that have emerged in Sydney over the last several days.

Group bookings at restaurants, cafes and clubs will be limited to 10 people and patrons inside a venue will be capped to 300 in rules that take effect amid a growing cluster stemming from a Thai restaurant in suburban Sydney.

Wedding and corporate events will be limited to 150 people with strict social distancing rules including a ban on singing, dancing and mingling, while only 100 can attend funerals and places of worship.

Brazil study finds no hydroxychloroquine benefit

A study published on the use of hydroxychloroquine in Brazil to treat the virus found the drug ineffective, the latest blow to President Jair Bolsonaro's push for its widespread use.

The clinical trial, conducted at 55 hospitals across Brazil and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, tested whether hydroxychloroquine improved the condition of patients with mild to moderate cases of the virus, alone or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

UK pledges more funds for Scotland, Wales and N. Ireland

Britain said it was guaranteeing $4.72 billion (£3.7 billion) of additional funding this year to be split between Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to allow the devolved governments there to plan their virus response.

Britain's semi-autonomous nations receive some of their funding based on how much is spent by the central government in England. But final amounts can normally not be guaranteed in advance, creating uncertainty over spending limits.

The Treasury is seeking to address that uncertainty by promising that the three nations will receive at least $4.72 billion in additional funding this year. That is on top of other increases worth $11,3 billion (£8.9 billion) announced since a March budget.

Mexico reports record 8,438 infections

Mexico's Health Ministry reported a record 8,438 virus cases and 718 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 370,712 cases and 41,908 total deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

