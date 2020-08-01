Fast News

The coronavirus, which caused a global pandemic, has now infected over 17.7 million people and has killed more than 682,000. Here are the latest updates for August 1:

People walk on a bridge crossing Melbourne's Yarra River on July 23, 2020. (AFP)

Australia's Victoria logs 397 cases, 3 deaths

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and three deaths, compared with 627 cases and eight deaths a day earlier.

The deaths take the state's fatalities to 116 and Australia's tally to 201.

Vietnam reports 12 new cases

Vietnam reported 12 cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking total infections to 116 since the virus resurfaced last week.

The new patients, with ages ranging from two to 78, are linked to Danang hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered a total of 558 cases and recorded its first two deaths on Friday after months of successful curbs.

US records over 25,000 deaths in July

US deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and virus cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy.

The United States recorded 1.87 million new cases in July, bringing total infections to 4.5 million, for an increase of 69 percent. Deaths in July rose 20 percent to nearly 154,000 total.

The biggest increases in July were in Florida, with over 310,000 new cases, followed by California and Texas with about 260,000 each.

Mexico's death toll becomes third highest worldwide

Mexico's virus deaths rose to 46,688, health ministry data showed, placing the country's death toll from the pandemic at third highest in the world, overtaking Britain, according to a Reuters tally.

The health ministry registered 8,458 new cases, a record for a single day, as well as 688 additional deaths, bringing the total to 424,637 cases and 46,688 fatalities.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 45 new cases

China reported 45 virus cases in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of the end of Friday, mainland China had 84,337 cases, the health authority said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies