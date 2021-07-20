Fast News

Novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 191 million and claimed at least 4,111,956 lives around the world. Here are updates for July 20

A lone passenger walks from a deserted train platform at Flinders Street in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, July 20:

Australia's Victoria extends lockdown

Australia's Victoria state has extended its Covid-19 lockdown by seven days until July 27 as officials sought more time to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has now reached more than 80 cases in a week.

A five-day snap lockdown was imposed in Victoria last week, restricting the state's near seven million residents to their homes after a growing number of new infections were traced back to large gatherings, including a rugby match between Australia and France.

The tough curbs had been due to end midnight on Tuesday.

Melbourne, Australia's second largest city and the state capital of Victoria, spent about third of last year under tough restrictions as the epicentre of the country's initial outbreak, suffering most of Australia's 31,900 cases and 915 deaths to date.

China reports 65 new cases

China has reported the highest daily tally of new confirmed Covid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in southwestern Yunnan province, which shares a border with Myanmar.

China reported 65 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on July 19 compared to 31 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

Of the new cases, 57 originated overseas, and eight were local transmissions, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin. All of the local cases were in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, it added.

Another 19 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected on the mainland on July 19, compared to 17 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

China's total accumulated Covid-19 cases has now reached 92,342, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.

Canada to open border to vaccinated Americans on August 9

Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel from August 9 without any quarantine requirements, the government in Ottawa has said.

Canada will then reopen its borders to all vaccinated foreign travelers from September 7.

The US-Canadian land border, the world's longest, and the air border have been closed to non-essential travel since mid-March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Canadian government data released Monday, 75 percent of those living in Canada have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Half are fully vaccinated.

US warns against traveling to Britain, Indonesia

The United States has upgraded its travel warnings for Britain, Indonesia and three other destinations, advising Americans not to travel there due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The CDC and the State Department issued revised advice to US travelers alerting them to the increased risk of contracting Covid-19 in Britain, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Fiji and the British Virgin Islands. Previously, all had been covered by a less severe advisory to “reconsider travel.”

The advisories are recommendations that are constantly under review and are not binding, although they may affect group tours and insurance rates.

The warning for Britain, for example, has fluctuated between Level 3, or “reconsider travel,” and Level 4, or “do not travel,” several times this year already.

Mexico reports 5,307 new cases, 138 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,307 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 138 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,664,444 infections and 236,469 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent more than the official count.

Brazil reports 15,271 new cases, 542 deaths

Brazil has registered 15,271 new cases of coronavirus and 542 new deaths during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies