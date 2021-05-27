Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 3.5 million people, infecting more than 168.8 million around the world. Here are updates for May 26:

Thursday, May 27:

Australia's Victoria state to enter brief one-week lockdown

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria recorded its second-highest day of new Covid-19 infections and will enter a one-week Covid-19 lockdown beginning Thursday, 11:59 pm local time until June 3, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to take their coronavirus vaccinations.

This will force nearly seven million residents to remain home except for essential business in a bid to contain a fresh virus outbreak.

"We have seen more evidence we're dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded," Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne.

Merlino said contact tracers have identified more than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts who would need to quarantine, test and self isolate, adding "that number will continue to grow and change".

A fresh cluster of infections in Melbourne detected early this week has swelled to 26 on Thursday after the state reported 12 new cases overnight, while the number of virus-exposed sites rose above 150.

The lockdown comes just days after authorities reinstated coronavirus curbs for state capital Melbourne, limiting gathering sizes and making masks mandatory in restaurants, hotels and other indoor locations until June 4.

Chinese embassy in US lashes out at covid-19 origin investigation

China's embassy in the United States has said that politicising the origins of Covid-19 will hamper investigations, after US President Joe Biden said the US intelligence community is divided over where the virus emerged.

The Biden administration also called on China to comply and cooperate with a transparent investigation into the source of the virus.

China supports "a comprehensive study of all early cases of Covid-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world," the embassy said in remarks attributed to a spokesperson, posted on its website.

However, it has also dismissed speculation the virus emerged from Wuhan, China as disinformation.

France announces restrictions on UK travellers

The mandatory quarantine restrictions follow similar policies taken by neighbouring countries in view of spikes in Indian coronavirus variant numbers.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the move was taken in view of rising cases in the UK stemming from the B.1.617 variant first identified in India or the so-called double mutant.

The highly contagious variant has spread rapidly in recent days prompting the government to place India on the red list and advising against traveling to the country.

There are at least 20 confirmed cases of the B.1.617 variant across France.

France also reports the number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 fell by 117 to 3,330 on Wednesday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 837 to 18,593.

Both numbers have been on a steady downward trend since the end of April.

Austria and Germany have already placed restrictions on travellers from the UK. The duration of the mandatory quarantine and the date of its implementation is yet to be declared by the French government.

Besides the UK, travellers from Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, India, Nepal , Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uruguay, as well as the department of Guyana, are required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival.

Travellers are expected to declare the place of isolation or provide the hotel details at the time of boarding, which will be subjected to police inspection.

Violators who jump the quarantine period or are absent from the location will be fined €1,000 to 1,500.

Thailand reports new daily record of 47 coronavirus deaths

A spokesperson for the government of Thailand has announced 47 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of fatalities to 920 since the pandemic began.

The country's Covid-19 task force also reported 3,323 new coronavirus cases, including 1,219 among prisoners, taking the total number of infections to 141,217.

Brazil sees new coronavirus cases, deaths

Brazil has announced 80,486 new cases of coronavirus and 2,398 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday. This comes days after Brazil passed 450,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. More critically, the number of daily deaths and infections is on the rise, according to the Health Ministry.

Since the pandemic began, over 452,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with over 16.2 million confirmed cases, official data shows.

Philippines plans emergency Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds

The Philippines announced it will permit the use of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children between the age of 12-15, according to an announcement by the head of its Food and Drugs Administration. The policy is meant to increase the number of people in the country that will be protected against the virus.

The Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is one of the seven brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Philippines.

Source: TRT World