Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 270M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Australia will shorten the waiting time for people to receive a booster following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. (AP)

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

Austria has ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.

The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues. Shops will follow on Monday.

Some regions are reopening restaurants and hotels, while others will wait until later in the month. In all cases, there will be an 11 p.m (2200 GMT). curfew for restaurants, and masks will still be required on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces.

Australia shortens wait time for booster doses as Omicron cases rise

Australia said it will shorten the wait time for people to receive a Covid-19 booster following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

Australia had previously said it would offer the booster to everyone over 18 who had had their second dose of the vaccine six months earlier.

But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose.

UK's Johnson accused of breaching own Covid rules

Boris Johnson has faced fresh questions about alleged government breaches of coronavirus restrictions after a photo emerged of him at a Christmas event last year.

The British prime minister has faced a barrage of criticism and calls to quit over claims of an illegal Downing Street party on December 18, 2020.

He has repeatedly said he was assured the gathering complied with social distancing restrictions in place at the time and has ordered an internal investigation.

But the Sunday Mirror published a photograph of Johnson said to have been taken three days before that party, at a "virtual quiz" for his staff, in which four teams of six people took part to raise funds for charity.

Christmas lunches and parties that were "primarily social activity" were banned at the time, as Britain – one of the worst-hit countries by Covid-19 – battled a surge in cases of the Delta coronavirus strain.

Russia reports 1,132 deaths

Russia has reported 1,132 deaths from Covid-19 in past 24 hours.

More than 986,000 patients are still undergoing treatment in the country.

Germany records 132 deaths

Germany has reported 32,646 further coronavirus cases and 132 deaths.

Germany's chief of doctors said a fourth booster vaccination campaign would likely be needed later next year for the country to manage the pandemic.

Brazil rules vaccine passport mandatory

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ruled that all travelers arriving in Brazil must present a vaccine passport documenting that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The decision from Luís Roberto Barroso challenges a more lenient rule announced by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has opposed mandatory immunization against the virus that can cause Covid-19.

Barroso’s ruling must be reviewed by all 11 judges of the Supreme Court next week.

Brazil has registered 53 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, bringing Covid-19 deaths in the country to a total of 616,744.

The country had 3,355 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22.19 million.

Turkey registers first Omicron cases

Turkey has reported the first cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant in the country.

Six cases of the variant have been discovered in two cities, Turkey's health minister announced on Saturday in parliament.

"They are outpatients who do not have any problems and are with extremely mild symptoms," Fahrettin Koca said, adding that the infected people have not been hospitalised.

Denmark sees Omicron surge

Denmark saw 1,840 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, health authorities said, up by 44 percent from Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Epidemic Commission raised the risk level for the spread of the infection to four, on a scale of five, indicating there is a "potential for a high disease burden".

Covid-19 kills 5.3M globally

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,317,616 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to information provided by Worldometer.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies