Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 394M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

As of midday on Sunday, the country's latest daily reports showed 43 coronavirus-related deaths, 28 in New South Wales state, nine in Queensland and six in Victoria. (AP)

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Australian PM signals reopening borders

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the reopening of the country's borders to international tourists may not be far away, adding that the parliament will debate the matter this week.

Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students and certain seasonal workers.

While the highly transmissible Omicron variant keeps spreading, hospitalisations and deaths have been stabilising, with News Corp newspapers over the weekend quoting unnamed sources as saying that Australia may reopen its borders within two or three weeks.

China reports 10 new cases among Olympics personnel

China detected 10 new cases of Covid-19 among Olympic Games-related personnel on February 5, down from 45 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said.

Of those, four were among new airport arrivals, including two athletes or team officials.

The remaining six were already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games' official website.

Schools in Nepal demand reopening

Schools in Nepal demanded the government open up physical classes that were shut down for weeks as the number of Covid-19 cases began to decline.

Teachers say online education was limited to only a small part of the population living in the urban parts of the Himalayan country while a majority of students were being deprived of their chance to learn.

The number of coronavirus cases fuelled by the Omicron variant has peaked in the past weeks but was declining in the last few days.

Russia's coronavirus cases hit new record high

Russia reported 180,071 Covid-19 cases, a new record daily high, as the Omicron variant continued to spread, the coronavirus task force said.

Russia confirmed 661 deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the authorities said.

Portugal eases travel curbs for jabbed EU arrivals

Portugal has announced an easing of its travel restrictions for holders of European Covid-19 certificates by scrapping a requirement to test negative before entering the country.

Travellers with an EU digital health pass or other recognised vaccine passes will be exempt from having to prove a recent negative test result from Monday.

The EU Covid certificate proves a traveller is fully vaccinated, has recently tested negative or has recovered from a Covid infection within the past six months.

South Korea surpasses 1M cases

South Korea has surpassed one million cumulative Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, as health officials reported a daily record of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak.

South Korea saw its first confirmed Covid-19 case on January 20, 2020, and soon became the first country outside China to battle a major outbreak.

An aggressive strategy of tracking, tracing, masking and quarantining helped South Korea to blunt that initial wave and keep overall cases and deaths low without widespread lockdowns, but the spread of the Omicron variant is driving case numbers to new highs.

Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, however, with 15 new deaths reported as of midnight Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Brazil logs highest death number since last July

Brazil has registered 1,308 new Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hours and 197,442 new cases, the Health Ministry said.

The number of Covid deaths is the highest since July 29 last year. Over the last weeks two cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 were identified in the Sao Paulo state, the state health agency said.

Mexico's death toll tops 309K

Mexico's health ministry registers 588 new Covid-19 mortalities, bringing the death tally to 309,417.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies