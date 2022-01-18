Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 331M people and killed over 5.5M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Authorities say unvaccinated younger people form a "significant number" of the country's hospital admissions. (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Omicron drives up hospital cases in Australia

Australia has suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.

Australia is dealing with its worst outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic.

A total of 74 deaths were registered by late morning between New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, Australia's three most populous states, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed.

"Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.

Greece to fine unvaccinated elderly

Unvaccinated people over 60 years of age in Greece will be fined, local media have said, in bid to raise relieve pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

The fine will be $57) for January and $114) from February to raise inoculation levels and relieve pressure, local daily Kathimerini reported.

Ninety percent of people over 60 have been vaccinated or have booked a vaccination appointment since the fine was announced, the report added,

However, an estimated 300,000 people could face a penalty.

In the country, medical professionals who have not received a shot against Covid-19 have already been suspended and face the prospect of being sacked if they fail to comply with vaccination rules.

Hong Kong arrests flight attendants over rule violation

Hong Kong police have said they have arrested and charged two former flight attendants over allegations they broke the city's coronavirus rules.

The statement, which was published late on Monday, did not name the airline but the announcement comes after Cathay Pacific said in January it had fired two aircrew who were suspected of breaching Covid-19 protocols.

Police said the two had returned to Hong Kong from the United States on December 24 and 25 where they had "conducted unnecessary activities" during their home isolation period.

They both later tested positive for the fast-spreading Omicron strain.

Israeli study shows fourth dose has limited effect

Fourth doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 are only "partially" effective for the Omicron variant of the virus, the authors of an Israeli trial have said.

A team from Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv began conducting a trial in December on fourth doses of coronavirus vaccines, inoculating 154 hospital personnel with Pfizer jabs and 120 other volunteers with Moderna doses.

Brazil registers more Covid cases

Brazil has had 74,134 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 121 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 23,074,791 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,166, according to ministry data.

Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll is the world's third deadliest after the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

Mexico sees 59 more deaths

Mexico has reported 59 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the coronavirus pandemic began to 301,469.

Fifth wave in Poland

Poland is in the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the health minister has said, adding that he expected the country to report over 20,000 daily cases on Tuesday and a peak of 60,000 in mid-February.

"In today's results, which we will report in full tomorrow, there is a risk that the barrier of 20,000 infections will be broken," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies