Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 13.2 million people, of whom over 7.6 million have recovered and some 574,000 have died. Here are the updates for July 14:

A staff member sanitises her hands outside the Menarock Life aged care facility, where a cluster of some 28 new infections had been reported, in the Melbourne suburb of Essendon. July 14, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Australia tightens restrictions as cases top 10,000

Australian states tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak in the country's southeast that has pushed the national tally of cases over 10,000.

With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia's most populous state imposed limits on the number of people allowed in large pubs.

China reports 297 people under treatment

China said the number of people in treatment for the virus in the country has fallen to just 297, with only three new cases reported, all brought from outside the country.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 4,634 out of 83,605 cases of the disease.

A pair of experts from the World Health Organization were in China to make arrangements for an investigation into how the pandemic may have spread after the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

India's cases jump by 28,498

India’s number of cases jumped by another 28,000 and are fast approaching 1 million.

The 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national total to 906,752. Cases have jumped by 100,000 in four days.

The Health Ministry also reported another 553 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 23,727.

Germany's cases rise by 412 bringing the total to 199,375

The number of cases in Germany increased by 412 to 199,375, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by four to 9,068, the tally showed.

Russia confirms more than 6,200 cases

Russia reported 6,248 new cases of the pandemic, pushing its confirmed national tally to 739,947, the fourth largest in the world.

Officials said 175 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,614.

Japan traces outbreak linked to Tokyo theatre

Tokyo health officials appealed for more than 800 theatre-goers to get tested for the novel coronavirus after a production starring Japanese boy-band members was found to be the source of at least 20 cases.

As the number of virus infections continues to rise in Japan's capital city, the Tokyo government said it was focussing on a 190-seat theatre in the Shinjuku entertainment district, where infections have also been traced to cabaret clubs.

Japan is pushing ahead with opening up parts of the country, with plans to reopen a runway at one of the country's biggest airports, even as infections persist in major cities, rural areas and US military bases.

Australia’s Queensland gets tougher with state rules

Australia’s Queensland state is getting tough with anyone who breaks the state’s rules which are in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, saying they could be jailed for up to six months.

Current individual fines for breaking a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine for some visitors or lying about their whereabouts range from $700 to $2,800, but “in some cases, that fine appears to not be a sufficient penalty,” Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

“The maximum penalty, on the spot, will be $4,003 [Australian dollars] or up to six months’ imprisonment, and I hope that will demonstrate to the public just how serious we are about enforcing these measures,” Miles added.

Scientists warn of 'reasonable worst-case scenario' in UK

A second coronavirus wave in Britain this winter could see 120,000 deaths in hospitals alone in a "reasonable worst-case scenario", scientists have warned.

The Academy of Medical Sciences report on Tuesday, commissioned by the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance, urged immediate action to mitigate a second wave.

With hospitals also battling seasonal flu cases, a second wave could eclipse the current outbreak resulting in up to 120,000 deaths between September and June next year.

The modelling does not include deaths in care homes or the wider community and assumes no government action to prevent a fresh surge in cases.

Britain has seen almost 45,000 deaths so far in the first wave –– the highest toll in Europe and third only to the United States and Brazil.

The latest predictions are based on an assumption that the R rate –– which measures how many people an infected person is expected to infect –– rises to 1.7 from September.

Singapore economy enters recession

Singapore's economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 percent from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer on the trade-reliant city-state.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 37.4 percent slump, but the pandemic took a heavy toll on the construction sector, which plunged 95.6 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product plummeted 12.6 percent, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Economists had forecast a 10.5 percent contraction.

UK to make face masks mandatory in shops

The British government was on Tuesday to make wearing a face mask mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from next week.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24," said a statement from Boris Johnson's Downing Street office.

"There is growing evidence that wearing a face-covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus," it added.

Nearly 1,000 US immigration detention centre employees test positive

More than 930 employees of private contractors running US immigration detention centres have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to congressional testimony given by company executives.

The heads of four companies – CoreCivic, The GEO Group, Management & Training Corp (MTC), and LaSalle Corrections – that detain immigrants on contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reported the infections among employees in response to questions from lawmakers.

Lawmakers have raised concerns about the spread of the virus inside nearly 70 centres across the country.

More than 3,000 immigrants in ICE custody have tested positive for Covid-19, although some have recovered or been released.

Latin America, Caribbean second worst-hit region

Latin America and the Caribbean became the world’s second most affected region behind Europe by the coronavirus in the number of deaths.

The death toll in the region has reached 145,900 and cases stand at 3.3 million.

California rolls back reopening

California drastically rolled back its reopening plans as coronavirus cases surged across dozens of US states and the World Health Organization warned that too many nations are mismanaging their pandemic response.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all indoor restaurants, bars, and movie theatres to close again across California – by far America's richest and most populous state, with a larger economy than all but four countries.

Churches, as well as gyms, shopping malls, hair salons, and non-essential offices, must also shut indoor operations in half of the Golden State's worst-hit and most densely populated counties, including Los Angeles.

"We're moving back into a modification mode of our original 'stay-at-home' order," said Newsom, whose state was the first to close down in March, but began easing restrictions in May.

Brazil registers new 733 deaths

Brazil recorded 20,286 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 733 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered nearly 1.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 72,833, according to the ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies