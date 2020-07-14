Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 13.2 million people, of whom over 7.6 million have recovered and about 574,000 have died. Here are the updates for July 14:

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with CEO London Ambulance Service Garrett Emmerson as he visits headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, July 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Scientists warn of "reasonable worst-case scenario" in UK

A second coronavirus wave in Britain this winter could see 120,000 deaths in hospitals alone in a "reasonable worst-case scenario", scientists have warned.

The Academy of Medical Sciences report on Tuesday, commissioned by the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance, urged immediate action to mitigate a second wave.

With hospitals also battling seasonal flu cases, a second wave could eclipse the current outbreak resulting in up to 120,000 deaths between September and June next year.

The modelling does not include deaths in care homes or the wider community and assumes no government action to prevent a fresh surge in cases.

Britain has seen almost 45,000 deaths so far in the first wave –– the highest toll in Europe and third only to the United States and Brazil.

The latest predictions are based on an assumption that the R rate –– which measures how many people an infected person is expected to infect –– rises to 1.7 from September.

Singapore economy enters recession

Singapore's economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 percent from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer on the trade-reliant city-state.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 37.4 percent slump, but the pandemic took a heavy toll on the construction sector, which plunged 95.6 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product plummeted 12.6 percent, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Economists had forecast a 10.5 percent contraction.

UK to make face masks mandatory in shops

The British government was on Tuesday to make wearing a face mask mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from next week.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24," said a statement from Boris Johnson's Downing Street office.

"There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus," it added.

Nearly 1,000 US immigration detention center employees test positive

More than 930 employees of private contractors running US immigration detention centers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to congressional testimony given by company executives.

The heads of four companies – CoreCivic, The GEO Group, Management & Training Corp (MTC), and LaSalle Corrections – that detain immigrants on contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reported the infections among employees in response to questions from lawmakers.

Lawmakers have raised concerns about the spread of the virus inside nearly 70 centres across the country.

More than 3,000 immigrants in ICE custody have tested positive for Covid-19, although some have recovered or been released.

Latin America, Caribbean 2nd worst-hit region

Latin America and the Caribbean became the world’s second most affected region behind Europe by the coronavirus in the number of deaths.

The death toll in the region has reached 145,900 and cases stand at 3.3 million.

California rolls back reopening

California drastically rolled back its reopening plans as coronavirus cases surged across dozens of US states and the World Health Organization warned that too many nations are mismanaging their pandemic response.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all indoor restaurants, bars, and movie theaters to close again across California – by far America's richest and most populous state, with a larger economy than all but four countries.

Churches, as well as gyms, shopping malls, hair salons, and non-essential offices, must also shut indoor operations in half of the Golden State's worst-hit and most densely populated counties, including Los Angeles.

"We're moving back into a modification mode of our original 'stay-at-home' order," said Newsom, whose state was the first to close down in March, but began easing restrictions in May.

Brazil registers new 733 deaths

Brazil recorded 20,286 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 733 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered nearly 1.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 72,833, according to the ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies