Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 253M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 14:

Japan prepares for a new surge in Covid-19 cases. (Reuters)

Japan increases hospital beds, boosters shots before winter

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has outlined an urgent plan to increase hospital beds and medical resources in preparation for a possible resurgence of Covid-19 infections this winter.

After a deadly fifth wave of infections almost overwhelmed the medical system during the summer, infections and deaths have fallen dramatically as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70% of the population.

Emergency measures covering most of the country were lifted last month, but health experts warn that cases will likely rebound, as they did in Japan last winter.

Meanwhile, vaccine booster shots are due to start from next month, and the government is considering expanding inoculations to children as young as five

Residents of nursing home die of virus at Connecticut

Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a outbreak while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

The outbreak at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan began September 30, chief executive Kevin O’Connell and nursing director Cady Bloodgood said in a statement.

The eight residents who died had serious health problems, according to the officials. Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members. The officials said 48 residents and 21 employees have recovered.

Germany records 33,498 new infections

Germany reports 33,498 Covid-19 infections and 55 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Germany's likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against the virus on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle a fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone.

Brazil reports 14,642 new cases

Brazil has registered 14,642 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country's health ministry also reported 731 new deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies