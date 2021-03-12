Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected almost 119M worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 12:

Australia says it will continue to roll-out AstraZeneca's vaccine as there was no evidence of a link to blood clots. March 12, 2021. (AFP)

Friday, March 11, 2021:

Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots

Australia has said it will continue to roll-out AstraZeneca's vaccine as there was no evidence of a link to blood clots, despite some European countries suspending its use.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland had earlier on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

Australia's government said that while its pharmaceutical regulator was monitoring those cases, there would be no pause in the roll-out of the vaccine.

Thailand delays AstraZeneca vaccination amid Europe safety reports

Thailand has delayed the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine scheduled to start with its prime minister and cabinet members taking the first shots, citing safety concerns after reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people in Europe.

The Asian nation is the first country outside of Europe suspending the use of the AstraZeneca shot, while several countries including Canada, Australia, the Philippines and South Korea said they would go ahead.

Sanofi to start human trials of its second vaccine candidate

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has announced the launch of human trials of its second vaccine, with its first still in the testing phase after having fallen behind in development.

Sanofi and US company Translate Bio are developing the vaccine based on messenger RNA technology.

The phase 1 and 2 trials aim to verify that the vaccine is not dangerous and to provide initial information on its effectiveness.

Germany reports 2,834 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 12,834 to 2,545,781, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 252 to 73,062, the tally showed.

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible



One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address to outline his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that states lift qualifications for vaccinations by May 1, and expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots.

Biden announced that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists to deliver shots.

He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centres and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes.

Brazil has more than 2,000 Covid-19 dead in 24 hours for second day



Brazil has reported 2,233 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day that fatalities have exceeded 2,000, the health ministry said, and 75,412 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection.

The South American country has now registered 11,277,717 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 272,889, according to ministry data, in the world's third-biggest outbreak after the US and India, and the deadliest outside the United States.

Tokyo area Covid-19 numbers showing signs of rising

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said, according to Kyodo News, raising questions over whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21.

Tamura said that decision would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said at a news conference, Kyodo reported.

Romania pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as an "extreme precaution" while deaths in Italy are investigated, but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said.

Romania said it has suspended using doses from the same batch in question in Italy, adding it received 81,600 doses in early February and has used 77,049 so far.

The suspension will last until the European Medicines Agency completes a probe.

China reports 9 new cases vs 11 a day earlier



Mainland China reported nine new virus cases, down from 11 cases a day earlier, said the country's national health authority.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10, matching the tally from a day earlier,

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,027, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

South Korea extends social distancing rules



South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of infections, said Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun.

The announcement at a government meeting comes as South Korea has been ramping up its immunisation drive, authorising the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older in a bid to inoculate 70 percent of its 52 million residents by September.

The country has administered 546,277 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Thursday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, including both AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech treatments.

UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals



The United Nations chief criticised the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” as well as side deals with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers that undermine access to all people in the world.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking one year since the UN World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic that “the global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times.”

Ensuring that all people are vaccinated – and “many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose” – is essential to restart the global economy “and help the world move from locking down societies to locking down the virus,” he said.

Guterres reiterated his call for Covid-19 vaccines to be seen as “a global public good.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies