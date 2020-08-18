Fast News

More than 22.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus pandemic with at least 776,615 lives lost to the disease, Here are the updates for August 18:

Staff members are seen inside the Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility amid the second wave of Covid-19 in Melbourne, Australia, August 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in cases in a month

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in a month, stoking hopes that a second wave of infection in the state is easing.

The state recorded 17 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a day after recording its deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 casualties. It reported 222 cases compared with 282 on Monday.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital, forced authorities two weeks ago to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of the state's economy to close.

The strict restrictions appear to have put new daily case numbers on a downward path after they peaked at more than 700 earlier this month.

Despite the second wave of infections, Australia has reported just over 23,500 Covid-19 cases and 438 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.

China reports 22 new cases

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 17, same as the tally a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the second straight day for zero new locally transmitted cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 37 a day earlier.

As of August 17, mainland China had a total of 84,871 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

New Zealand reports 13 new cases

New Zealand reported 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours compared with nine a day earlier as the Pacific nation battles to contain an outbreak in the biggest city of Auckland.

Twelve cases are linked to the existing virus cluster in Auckland, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington.

Auckland, home to nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people, remains in lockdown due to a flare up in infections there. Social distancing rules are in place in other town s and cities.



New Zealand has so far recorded just under 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

Mexico's confirmed deaths surpass 57,000

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,571 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 266 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 525,733 cases and 57,023 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Anti-government protesters defy measures in Argentina

Thousands of opposition demonstrators took to the streets in cities across Argentina to protest against President Alberto Fernandez and his plans to extend confinement measures against the coronavirus.

Demonstrators defied social distancing rules to answer calls to protest against a government announcement last Friday to extend containment measures in the Buenos Aires region until August 30.

The capital is home to 90 percent of the country's growing coronavirus caseload.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies