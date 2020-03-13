Fast News

The virus that causes Covid-19 has infected over 135,000 people in 127 countries across four continents. Here are the latest updates for March 20, 2020:

A cricket fan turns up at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a gas mask after Cricket Australia banned spectators from venues for the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on March 13, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, March 13, 2020

French schools shut for next two weeks 'at least'

Educational establishments in France will be shut for the next two weeks "at least", due to the coronavirus, a minister said, describing the move as part of a nationwide "applying of the brakes" to halt the spread of Covid-19.

"The schools will be closed for as short a time as possible," Health Minister Olivier Veran told Europe 1 Radio.

"What we want is a massive applying of the brakes nationwide. The schools will be closed for as long is needed. It will be at least 15 days."

Australian minister who met Ivanka Trump says he has virus

A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and was quarantined in hospital on Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was in the United States last week for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance –– Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand –– that included Barr.

He also met with US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka on March 6, according to a photo posted by the Australian embassy in Washington, which shows the pair standing close together.

It is not yet known when Dutton contracted the virus.

Australia has more than 120 cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. It is mild to moderate for most people but can be severe in older adults and those with existing health problems.

Kenya confirms first case

Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming its first case of the new coronavirus, in a woman who had returned to Kenya from the United States, the health minister said on Friday.

Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and "all events that are of a huge public nature".

He said schools would remain open but all inter-school events would be suspended.

Kagwe said the woman with the virus had been diagnosed on the night of March 12, after travelling home via London on March 5.

Turkey confirms second case

A second patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday after Ankara announced a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Koca tweeted that the second patient, whose test results came on Thursday evening, was from the circle of people close the first patient diagnosed on Wednesday.

Japan approves emergency powers to tackle outbreak

Japan's parliament on Friday approved a bill giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emergency powers that will let him close schools, halt large gatherings and requisition medical supplies as Japan tries to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill, which amends a 2012 law drawn up after a flu epidemic in 2009, was approved by upper house lawmakers after the lower house passed the legislation on Thursday.

Abe has requested schools to close and organisers of events to cancel large gatherings but so far has not had the power to make them comply.

A map showing countries affected by the new coronavirus. (TRTWorld)

New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency US approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency authorisation for a faster coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche, a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the growing epidemic.

The new tests provide results in 3.5 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily, the Basel-based company said on Friday, a boost to tests the company has offered until now.

The FDA's Emergency Use Authorisation clears the tests to be deployed in the United States and markets accepting the CE mark showing they conform to European standards.

US testing was hampered by flawed kits distributed by the federal government in February, which gave some false results. That set the country back in containing an outbreak that has infected more than 122,000 people worldwide and more than 1,660 in the United States.

Dubai World Cup to be held without spectators

Dubai announced it would hold a major horse race without spectators later this month in response to the new coronavirus.

The Dubai World Cup, planned for March 28, is the world's richest purse for horse racing, with a $12 million prize last year.

Dubai’s crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, separately announced a $400 million stimulus plan for the city-state whose real-estate market and tourism industry have been hard-hit by the virus.

Formula One season in turmoil

Formula One's season was thrown into turmoil with the Australian Grand Prix cancelled just hours before cars were due to hit the track amid fears that more races will be called off as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll.

The decision follows April's Chinese Grand Prix being postponed and with the second race of the year in Bahrain due to be held without spectators, leaving huge question marks over the rest of the calendar.

"We will in the coming days be looking at races that are more imminent like Bahrain and Vietnam," F1 chief Chase Carey said in Melbourne. And we will have further announcements and decisions on how we navigate the short-term elements of our schedule. We know there are issues there."

