The total number of coronavirus cases around the world passed the 7.1 million mark. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 9:

FILE: Players from Richmond and Carlton play their Australian Rules Football league game at a empty Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP)

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Australian state lets sports fans back in stadiums

As Australia moves ahead with relaxing a lockdown to curb the spread, a state government gave the all-clear for more than 2,000 fans to attend an Australian Rules Football game at a stadium in Adelaide this weekend.

The professional sport was allowed to resume in Australia last month after a two-month hiatus, but it will become one of the first nations to admit spectators to stadiums as lockdowns begin to be relaxed in many countries.

Pakistan sees more than 100 virus deaths in a day

Pakistan recorded more than 100 deaths in a single day from for the first time since keeping statistics in mid-March, when the country first imposed a lockdown that has never been total.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 108,316 infections, with 4,646 new cases and a death toll that has climbed to 2,172 amid warnings from Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan is not likely to see a peak in infections before August.

Despite criticism from medical professionals and opposition politicians, Khan has continued to ease lockdown restrictions saying the country’s ailing economy would collapse and the poorest among the country’s 220 million would suffer the most for prolonged lockdowns.

UAE capital extends lockdown another week

The capital of the United Arab Emirates has extended an emirate-wide lockdown for another week over the pandemic.

Government officials announced the extension of the lockdown, that has prevented people from leaving their area in Abu Dhabi.

The lockdown comes as the rest of the UAE is trying to reopen its non-oil economy after the pandemic devastated its tourism and airline industry.

South Korea cases grow

South Korea has reported 38 new cases and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.

Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 35 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have struggled to trace transmissions linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and low-income workers who couldn't afford to stay home.

WHO finds pandemic worsening

The head of the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that about 75 percent of cases reported to the UN health agency on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia. Daily case reports have topped 100,000 on nine of the past 10 days.

Tedros noted that several countries were seeing positive signs but added: “In these countries, the biggest threat now is complacency.”

UNGA will not meet in New York

The president of the UN General Assembly says world leaders will not be coming to New York for their annual gathering in late September for the first time in the 75-year history of the United Nations because of the pandemic.

But Tijjani Muhammad-Bande hopes to announce an alternative for leaders to deliver their usual speeches during the assembly’s so-called General Debate.

Virus forces cancellation of Asian peace prize

The Ramon Magsaysay Awards, regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize, have been cancelled this year due to the global pandemic, the only third time the annual awards were disrupted in six decades.

The Manila-based foundation that hands out the awards said, it has no choice but to cancel the awards this year “with the Covid-19 pandemic practically immobilising the world.”

The awards were also cancelled due to a financial crisis in 1970 and a disastrous earthquake that hit the Philippines in 1990.

Brazil's fatalities rise to 37,134

Brazil reported a total of 37,134 deaths and 707,412 confirmed cases, according to the Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass), which brings together the heads of health departments of all of the country's states.

Conass, which is separate to the federal Health Ministry, began publishing its own coronavirus figures over the weekend after the ministry removed data from its website and stopped releasing cumulative totals for deaths and cases.

Mexico sees nearly 3,000 fresh cases

The Mexican government reported 2,999 new cases, while confirmed total infections stand at 120,102, according to data from the health ministry.

The country's official coronavirus death toll rose to14,053.

Honduras begins reopening economy

Honduras began gradually reopening its economy after almost three months of paralysis during the pandemic, even as some doctors warned the healthcare system may be overloaded.

The Central American nation imposed a nationwide curfew in mid-March, closing shops, industries and public offices. So far Honduras has registered 258 deaths caused by the virus.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez lamented "thousands" of businesses already shuttered in a pre-recorded television address.

"The economy could not stay closed any longer," said Hernandez, adding evening-to-morning curfew will be maintained.

Mexican president says in good health

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has insisted that he was in good health and had no symptoms after a top official in his government tested positive for the virus.

"I don't get tested because I don't have symptoms. Fortunately, I'm fine, and I look after myself," the president told reporters at his daily press conference in Mexico City.

The country's social security chief Zoe Robledo said Sunday he had tested positive and was self-isolating with his family.

Robledo regularly appears at Lopez Obrador's daily press conferences.

Hungary launches virus questionnaire

Hungary’s government has published a new questionnaire with 13 topics centring on the pandemic. The "national consultation" will be mailed to citizens in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has carried out several similar propaganda campaigns since returning to power in 2010.

Nominally meant to get voters' opinions on issues ranging from a new Constitution to immigration, the "national consultations" have been criticised for their politically-charged questions as well as the limited options allowed as answers.

Denmark to allow public gatherings

Denmark plans to lift the limit on public gatherings from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August as it eases measures to curb the spread, the government said.

Earlier on Monday, the government raised the limit on public gatherings from 10 to 50 and allowed fitness centres and public swimming pools to reopen.

The government said its plan to allow groups of 100 and 200 to gather from July 8 and August 8 respectively, could be changed depending on a possible second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies