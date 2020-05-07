Fast News

Death toll from coronavirus pandemic crosses 263,000 with confirmed cases exceeding 3.75 million infections. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 7, 2020.

People walk through a small deserted laneway usually packed with open cafes and people during their lunchtime in Melbourne on May 4, 2020. (William West / AFP)

Australia's biggest states retain lockdown measures on Mother's Day

Australia's two most populous states fused to allow a one-day reprieve from strict limits on personal movement for Mother's Day this weekend, even as the country's rate of new coronavirus cases remains low.

The premiers of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria said the states' roughly 10 million residents, 40 percent of the country's population, would have to stick to existing restrictions on movement on Mother's Day, which is celebrated nationally on Sunday.

NSW, which is home to around half the country's around 6,900 Covid-19 cases, recently eased a stay-at-home order to allow social visits in groups of up to two.

China reports two new cases, both imported

China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 6, unchanged from the same number of increases the day before, data from the national health authority showed.

Both were so-called imported cases involving travelers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The two cases from the day before were also imported.

The commission also reported 6 new asymptomatic cases for May 6, versus 20 from the previous day.

Mexico coronavirus infections rise to 27,634 cases and 2,704 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,609 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 197 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 27,634 cases and 2,704 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

US reports 2,073 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours

The United States recorded 2,073 coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,095, according to the latest real-time tally reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country – hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities – has now confirmed a total of 1,227,430 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies