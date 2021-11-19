Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 256M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 19:

Austria reimposes full lockdown, makes vaccination compulsory

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid-19 lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections, and order its whole population to get vaccinated as of February 1.

The lockdown will last 10 days initially, and 20 days at most, conservative chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference, adding that the obligation to get vaccinated would be introduced on February 1.

Britain to add booster shots to Covid travel pass

Britain's health ministry has said that it would add booster shots to the Covid-19 pass for outbound international travel, though it added they would not be added to the domestic pass at this time.

The health ministry said that travellers who have had a booster or a third dose would be able to demonstrate their vaccine status through the National Health Service (NHS) Covid Pass from Friday, adding that a booster was not necessary to travel into England.

Russia's daily deaths reach new record high

Russia has reported 1,254 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a record daily high that follows a surge in cases.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 37,156 nationwide infections, including 3,371 in Moscow, down from a peak of 41,335 recorded on November 6.

Taiwan acknowledges room to improve in Covid-19 response

The task force in charge of Taiwan's Covid-19 response has acknowledged that the island could have done better in fighting the disease, after 12 families that lost relatives to the pandemic filed a claim seeking financial compensation from the government.

The families allege that the authorities were underprepared despite having more than a year during which there were few cases, resulting in unnecessary deaths and suffering.

Taiwan managed to largely keep out the coronavirus for nearly a year and a half, with 1,199 cases and 12 deaths as of May 10.

The virus then swept through the island, powered by the contagious alpha variant, and Taiwan has now recorded 16,516 cases and 848 deaths.

Asked about the families' claim, the Central Epidemic Command Center said the island's initial success in keeping the virus out resulted in it not having enough Covid-19 tests to detect it.

Lawyers representing the families presented a request for a national compensation case last week to both the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which oversees the Central Epidemic Control Center, and the Executive Yuan, Taiwan's Cabinet.

A statement from the Executive Yuan on Thursday expressed compassion, but did not take a position on compensation.

Britain was unprepared for pandemic says spending watchdog

The British government was unprepared for a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, failed to learn from simulation exercises and was distracted by its departure from the European Union, the government's spending watchdog has said.

More than 143,000 people have died from the virus in Britain, sparking criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his response, which was initially based on plans for dealing with a flu pandemic rather than the pandemic.

The National Audit Office (NAO) also highlighted Brexit's role in soaking up resources, with Britain leaving the European Union on January 31, 2020, the same day as the country's first confirmed case.

It also shared that the Civil Contingencies Secretariat allocated 56 of its 94 full-time equivalent staff to prepare for potential disruptions from a no-deal Brexit, limiting its ability to focus on other risks and contingency-planning at the same time.

Mexico sends some minors to the US to get vaccinated

Scores of Mexican adolescents have been bused to California to get vaccinated against the virus as efforts get underway across Mexico to get shots in the arms of teens.

Mexico has resisted vaccinating minors ages 12 to 17, in part because the government focused on older adults believed to be more vulnerable. Mexico also has not had enough vaccine supply for most of its minors, who account for one-third of its population. The country this month is preparing to start vaccinating only teens ages 15-17.

To help, a group in San Diego along with San Diego County stepped in to help their neighbor.

The pilot program in San Diego aims to get shots in the arms of 450 youths ages 12 to 17 before it ends in late December. The adolescents from Tijuana were selected by Mexican social service organizations, including those who work with the children of parents deported from the United States.

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,915 new cases and 356 additional fatalities , bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,854,994 and the death toll from the pandemic to 291,929.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Antonio Brown accused of obtaining fake vaccination card

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of obtaining a fake vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols, the Tampa Bay Times has reported.

The publication said that Brown's former live-in chef, Steven Ruiz, was the source of the information.

According to the report, Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, told Ruiz in a text message on July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

The Tampa Bay Times showed the text conversation between the two, in which Moreau asks Ruiz about getting the cards.

Florida bans strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses

The US state of Florida has banned schools and businesses from requiring vaccination against the virus and set the stage for a possible withdrawal from the federal agency aimed at protecting workplace safety.

Governor Ron DeSantis, a right-wing Republican widely believed to be planning a run for the US presidency, signed the new laws in a community called Brandon, the same name used as a euphemism for a coarse epithet in a chant against Democratic President Joe Biden.

"We’re making sure that people have a right to earn a living, people have a right to have protections at their place of employment and that parents have protections to be able to direct the upbringing of their kids," said DeSantis.

In a later announcement of the bills' signing on Twitter, DeSantis referred to "the free state of Florida."

