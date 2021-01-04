Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected over 85.4 million people globally and claimed more than 1.8 million lives. Here are the updates for January 4:

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents fill out content forms before receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing on January 2, 2021. (AP)

Monday, January 4, 2021

Beijing vaccinates thousands in jab drive

Thousands of people have lined up in Beijing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine as China races to inoculate millions before the Chinese New Year mass travel season in February.

More than 73,000 people in the Chinese capital have received the first dose of the vaccine over the last couple of days, including community workers and bus drivers.

Health authorities on New Year's Eve granted "conditional" approval to a vaccine candidate made by Chinese pharma giant Sinopharm, which the company said had a 79 percent efficacy rate.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stands at 87,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Thailand confirms 745 new cases

Thailand has registered 745 new coronavirus cases, with a new death reported in Bangkok, where a semi-lockdown went into effect.

The Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration said that the new infections bring the total number since last January to 8,439, while the death toll has climbed to 65.

The agency said the number included 152 Thais and 577 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the province next to Bangkok that is the epicenter of the new outbreak.

The country will receive its first Covid-19 vaccines in February from China's Sinovac Biotech and will have the capacity to produce 200 million doses a year locally of the AstraZeneca vaccine, senior officials said.

Thailand in November signed an agreement for 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be produced by local firm, Siam Bioscience, with its first batch to be ready by May, Supakit said.

Japan PM weighs state of emergency

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he is considering declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area over a "very severe" third wave of coronavirus infections.

Speaking at a regular new year press conference, Suga also said he hoped vaccinations would begin in Japan in late February, adding that he would be among the first to receive one.

He urged people to avoid non-essential outings, and said the government would introduce legislation to penalise businesses that flout requests to shorten hours or close, as well as provide incentives to those who abide by such calls.

Suga also insisted the government was still committed to holding the virus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, saying the Games would be "proof that mankind overcame the virus".

Germany's virus cases rise by 9,847

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 9,847 to 1,775,513.

The reported death toll rose by 302 to 34,574, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Mexico reports 362 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 362 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the country's total confirmed death toll to 127,213.

Australia's largest state reports zero cases

Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get tested.

NSW daily testing numbers have dropped to around 20,000 in the last two days from a peak of about 70,000 recorded on Christmas Day, December 25. The overwhelming majority of tests are in the state capital Sydney.

"The numbers are far too low... if we're going to succeed in staying ahead of the Covid pandemic, testing is crucial in large numbers so we can be confident of the data when we're making decisions," NSW Acting Premier John Barilaro told reporters.

Authorities have imposed mandatory masks in indoor spaces and on public transport from Monday for Sydney's five million residents or face a spot fine of $154 (A$200).

Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown

Scotland will enter another effective national lockdown on Monday, likely to last until spring, The Times newspaper reported.

Scottish government leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier her cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland's parliament to be recalled.

It is expected the reopening of schools will be pushed back beyond January 18, the newspaper reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as Covid-19 cases keep rising.

Johnson sets policy for England, with rules in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales set by their devolved authorities.

Covid-19 cases in Britain are at record levels and the increase in numbers is fuelled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus.

Britain recorded 54,990 new cases of the virus on Sunday and has registered more than 75,000 deaths from the pandemic.

Japan may declare state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japan is considering declaring a state of emergency for capital Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as early as this week, Fuji TV reported on Monday, as coronavirus cases climb.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is due to hold a news conference to mark the start of 2021 at 11 am (0200 GMT).

Hernandez tests positive for Covid-19, out of UFC card

Anthony Hernandez announced over social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will bow out of his scheduled middleweight bout against Rodolfo Vieira.

That bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 184 on January 16 in Abu Dhabi. Per Hernandez's post on Instagram, the bout is being rescheduled to February 13.

"Happy New Year! Good news is that #teamFluffy is safe and gear goes out next week," Hernandez wrote. "bad news is the fights delayed - 2020 left me with the covid. I'm good tho - and rescheduled for 2/13."

Hernandez's lone fight in 2020 was a loss to Kevin Holland.

Brazil reports 17,341 new cases, 293 more deaths

Brazil recorded 17,341 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has risen to 196,018, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies