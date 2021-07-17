Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 190 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 17:

US President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 16, 2021 (AP)

Saturday, July 17:

Biden says social media misinformation on Covid-19 'killing people'

President Joe Biden said that social media misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccinations is "killing people" and the White House said Facebook needs to clean up its act.

"They're killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people," Biden told reporters at the White House, as he left for a weekend at the presidential retreat in Camp David.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Facebook and others are not doing enough to push back.

Facebook rejected criticism by Biden that social media misinformation is killing people, saying its efforts to get facts out are actually saving lives.

"We will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the facts," Facebook said of Biden's barb.

US vaccine doses going to Ukraine, Bangladesh

The United States sent 2 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to Ukraine via the Covax international vaccine-sharing programme, a White House official said, and plans to send 3.5 million Moderna doses to Bangladesh over the weekend.

The doses for Bangladesh will arrive on Monday, the official said.

Tunisia reports daily record 205 deaths

Tunisia has recorded 205 deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said.

The ministry reported 6,787 new cases, raising new concerns about the country's ability to fight the pandemic, with intensive care departments completely filled and a lack of oxygen supplies. The vaccination campaign is very slow.

Oman lifts entry ban on Singapore and Brunei

Oman's civil aviation authority said in a tweet that it has removed Singapore and Brunei from its entry-ban list of countries.

The United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, Iran and Pakistan are among those to stay on the banned countries list.

The authority added that exceptions for citizens, diplomatic personas and health workers and their families are still in place.

Brazil registers 1,456 deaths

Brazil has registered 1,456 Covid-19 deaths and 45,591 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 540,398 coronavirus deaths and 19,308,109 total confirmed cases.

Barcelona reimposes curfew

Barcelona and other cities in northeastern Spain will reimpose a night-time curfew starting this weekend to fight a surge in virus cases after the measure won court approval.

The curfew is aimed at discouraging social gatherings on beaches and in parks to curb a spike in cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant, especially among unvaccinated young people.

Catalonia's regional government asked the courts this week for permission to restore a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am (0000 GMT and 0500GMT) in areas where infection rates surpass 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period.

The top court in the northeastern region on Friday approved the move, which will affect 161 municipalities, including popular beach resorts like Sitges, Salou and Lloret de Mar.

