Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.2 million people and infected over 197 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for July 30:

A Mexican woman receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, during a binational vaccination program, at the Tornillo-Guadalupe international bridge, in Tornillo, Texas, US, on July 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, July 30:

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

US President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements for millions of federal workers as he denounced an “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among unvaccinated US employees and others.

Federal workers will be required to attest they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules.

The newly strict guidelines are aimed at boosting sluggish vaccination rates among the four million of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country.

“Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say if ‘I’d just got the vaccine,'” Biden said in a somber address from the East Room of the White House. "This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die.”

The administration encouraged businesses to follow its lead on incentivizing vaccinations by imposing burdens on the unvaccinated. Rather than mandating that federal workers receive vaccines, the plan will make life more difficult for those who are unvaccinated to encourage them to comply.

Biden also directed the Defense Department to look into adding the Covid-19 shot to its list of required vaccinations for members of the military.

And he has directed his team to take steps to apply similar requirements to all federal contractors.

Biden also urged state and local governments to use funds provided by the coronavirus relief package to incentivize vaccinations by offering $100 to individuals who get the shots. And he announced that small- and medium-sized businesses will receive reimbursements if they offer employees time off to get family members vaccinated.

Brazil reports 42,283 new cases, 1,318 deaths

Brazil has recorded 42,283 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,318 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 19.8 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 554,497, according to ministry data.

Mexico posts 19,223 more cases, 381 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has recorded 19,223 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 381 fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,810,097 and the reported death toll to 239,997.

Japan proposes adding four regions to Covid-19 emergency

Japan's government has proposed states of emergency in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a cabinet minister said, as Covid-19 cases spike to records around the country.

An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to August 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal.

The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, domestic media reported.

